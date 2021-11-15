‘My sister stole my baby name and is refusing to change it’

15 November 2021, 11:18

A woman has been left furious by her sister's baby name choice
A woman has been left furious by her sister's baby name choice. Picture: Getty Images

A mum has been left furious after a sister ‘stole' her baby name for her son.

A woman has asked for advice after getting into a family argument over her unborn baby’s name.

Taking to Reddit, the anonymous woman explained that she fell pregnant with her son earlier this year and revealed his gender and the name she had chosen at the end of the first trimester.

"When we first announced our pregnancy to our family after the first trimester (20+ weeks ago), we also announced our baby's gender AND his name," she said.

Mum-to-be is furious as her pregnant sister wants to use the same baby name as her
Mum-to-be is furious as her pregnant sister wants to use the same baby name as her. Picture: Getty Images

But coincidentally, her sister and husband also fell pregnant at the same time after five years of trying and several rounds of IVF.

She continued: “Turns out she found out she was pregnant 5 weeks after me and announced her pregnancy a little over a month after us.

“She found out she is also expecting a baby boy and we were both excited about the idea of our kids growing up to be best friends.”

Everything was going well with both pregnancies, until the sisters’ mum shared some awkward news.

"My mom decided to come to visit me to help me get the nursery ready, and mentioned that my sister had really liked the name my husband and I picked for our baby and that she had decided to take it," the woman said.

"My mom then asked me what my husband and I would change our baby's name to since it would be too confusing to have two grandkids with the same name.

"I told my mom that we were NOT changing the name of our baby since our hearts were set on it, and we wouldn't have announced it if we weren't sure."

The sister later called her and told her that she should get first dibs on the name because she was having a ‘miracle baby’.

A woman has opened up about her sister's baby name choice
A woman has opened up about her sister's baby name choice. Picture: Getty Images

But the Reddit user added: "I told her that she can name her baby whatever she wants, but that we're not changing our minds about our baby's name.”

Unsurprisingly, the post attracted a lot of attention, with one person writing: “You announced it first, sister is wrong for stealing it without even talking to you.”

Someone else asked: “Are you serious? You picked out the name weeks before them, and they expect you to just give it up last minute? And everyone else thinks the same? Your sister was mommies favorite, wasn't she?”

A third hit back: “You made the announcement LONG before your sister got pregnant. And when your baby is born first and has his name, your sister will look like the fool.”

