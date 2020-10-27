Sleep calculator reveals the exact time you need to go to bed to not feel tired

This sleep calculator will tell you when to go to sleep. Picture: Getty Images

This new tool helps you work out when to go to bed to get the best night's sleep.

With a lot of us working from home, it can be easy to get carried away bingeing on Netflix every night.

And before you know it, it’s 3am and you have to be up in five hours.

But if you’ve been feeling sluggish lately and struggling with your body clock, now a new sleep calculator can help you get to bed at the right time.

Blind and curtain company Hillary's came up with the tool which works out your bedtime depending on what time you need to wake up the next morning.

A sleep calculator can tell you when to go to bed. Picture: Getty Images

According to the experts, we sleep in 90-minute cycles, and we should aim to get either five or six of these cycles every night.

Waking up mid-cycle can leave you feeling grumpy and tired, so The Sleep Calculator works out the ideal time for you to start snoozing by counting in these.

This means that if you need to get up at 6am, you should go to bed at either 8.46pm, 10.16pm, 11.46pm or 1.16am.

If your alarm is set at 7am, you need to be sleeping at 9.46pm, 11.16pm, 12.46am or 2.16am.

If you need to wake at 8am, you should go to bed at 10.46pm, 12.16am, 1.46am or 3.16am.

Whereas if you get up at 9am, you should aim to be in bed at either 11.46pm, 1.16am, 2.46am or 4.16am.

According to Hilary’s, most people take about 14 minutes to fall asleep so this is factored into your bedtime by this sleep calculator.

The company's sleep expert, Lucy Askew, told the Mirror Online: "Getting decent sleep helps with your productivity, concentration levels and your cognition so it affects almost every aspect of your life.

"Not only this, but sleep can lower your risk of things like heart disease, helps keep your immune system strong and it is vital for supporting your mental wellbeing.”

