Your partner's terrible snoring could be down to the air in your home

23 September 2021, 13:39 | Updated: 23 September 2021, 15:08

Is your partner's snoring ruining your sleep?
Is your partner's snoring ruining your sleep? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

If you're sick of listening to your other half snore into the night – and you've tried everything – you might want to consider the quality of the air in your home.

Whether you're the snorer in your relationship or not, you'll know that it can be a huge issue for both of your sleep cycles.

The person listening to the snoring struggles to get off to sleep, while the person snoring gets woken up by their partner telling them to move every hour.

No matter which side you sit on, we can all agree that snoring is a huge inconvenience for couples.

And while you may have tried everything to fix the issue, there could be one contributing factor you haven't considered – the air in your home.

Around two billion people across the world suffer from snoring
Around two billion people across the world suffer from snoring. Picture: Getty

That's right, the quality of the air in your home can make a huge difference to snoring.

This is according to the founder of Filter King, David McDonnald, who advises you clean your home regularly in order to keep the air clean and fresh.

He told The Sun: "If you’re experiencing breathing issues during the night, there are a number of simple steps you can take to increase your breathing quality and ensure a better night’s sleep.

"Cleaning your home regularly, introducing houseplants and monitoring the temperature around you are just a few factors to consider.

"After all, we all want a good night’s sleep so it’s important we do all we can to achieve this."

Experts suggest you hoover your home regularly to stop dust building up
Experts suggest you hoover your home regularly to stop dust building up. Picture: Getty

He suggests that if you, or someone in your home smokes, they should only do so outdoors to keep the air clean indoors.

He also advises you purchase a plant to provide more oxygen in the bedroom, and make an effort to keep the area dust-free with regular hovering and dusting.

The quality of the air in your home can make a huge difference to snoring
The quality of the air in your home can make a huge difference to snoring. Picture: Getty

Around two billion people across the world suffer from snoring in a variety of didn't severities.

According to the NHS, possibly causes of snoring include the tongue partially blocking the back of your throat, your mouth falling open when you're asleep, or your airways in your nose becoming blocked or narrow.

Lifestyle choices can also make a difference, as people are most likely to snore if they are overweight, if they smoke, if they drink too much alcohol or if they sleep on their back.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The woman has showed off the results of her bathroom makeover

Woman transforms bathroom into magical Harry Potter-themed 'Bogwarts'
A mum has filled her entire freezer with breast milk

Mum reveals she has two freezers full of her breast milk

Holly Willoughby has launched a new lifestyle brand

What is Wylde Moon? Everything you need to know about Holly Willoughby's new website
Kettles aren't commonly used in America (stock images)

Brits are just discovering why people in the US don't use kettles
Many dog owners use harnesses when walking their dogs (stock images)

Dog owners using a harness instead of collar could face a £5,000 fine

Trending on Heart

Who wins Squid Game?

Who wins Squid Game? Netflix series ending explained

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight fans 'work out' who sent each couple's letters

Married at First Sight fans 'work out' who sent each couple's anonymous letters

TV & Movies

Britney vs Spears will be released on Netflix soon

Netflix Britney Spears documentary: trailer, release date, and everything we know

TV & Movies

Waterloo Road is coming back to the BBC

Waterloo Road is returning to the BBC six years after being axed

TV & Movies

A doctor has explained new Covid symptoms

Doctor explains the difference between Covid and common cold symptoms

News

Robbie Williams' house is on the market

Inside Robbie Williams' £6.75million mansion as he puts it up for sale

Celebrities

Reece Dinsdale is married to Zoe Turner

Inside ex-Emmerdale star Reece Dinsdale’s marriage to actress wife Zara Turner

TV & Movies

Jude Law will return as a young Dumbledore in the next Fantastic Beasts film

Third Fantastic Beasts film given title 'The Secrets of Dumbledore'

TV & Movies

Who plays Mark in Sex Education?

Who is Sex Education's Robert Wilfort and where have you seen him before?

TV & Movies

Pitch Perfect is getting a TV spin off with Bumper Allen

Pitch Perfect is being made into a TV show starring Bumper Allen

TV & Movies

Netflix have acquired the rights to Roald Dahl's works

Netflix buys rights to Roald Dahl's beloved children's stories

TV & Movies

Here's how to apply for the new series of Gogglebox

How to apply for Gogglebox 2021 as producers seek out new cast members

TV & Movies

Megan and Robert were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Megan Wolfe and Bob Voysey?

TV & Movies

Alexis and Ant re-joined the Married at First Sight UK line up

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened with Alexis and Ant?

TV & Movies

Amy and Josh have had a tough time on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK's Amy Christophers drops major clue she's still with Joshua Christie

TV & Movies