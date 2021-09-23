Your partner's terrible snoring could be down to the air in your home

Is your partner's snoring ruining your sleep? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

If you're sick of listening to your other half snore into the night – and you've tried everything – you might want to consider the quality of the air in your home.

Whether you're the snorer in your relationship or not, you'll know that it can be a huge issue for both of your sleep cycles.

The person listening to the snoring struggles to get off to sleep, while the person snoring gets woken up by their partner telling them to move every hour.

No matter which side you sit on, we can all agree that snoring is a huge inconvenience for couples.

And while you may have tried everything to fix the issue, there could be one contributing factor you haven't considered – the air in your home.

Around two billion people across the world suffer from snoring. Picture: Getty

That's right, the quality of the air in your home can make a huge difference to snoring.

This is according to the founder of Filter King, David McDonnald, who advises you clean your home regularly in order to keep the air clean and fresh.

He told The Sun: "If you’re experiencing breathing issues during the night, there are a number of simple steps you can take to increase your breathing quality and ensure a better night’s sleep.

"Cleaning your home regularly, introducing houseplants and monitoring the temperature around you are just a few factors to consider.

"After all, we all want a good night’s sleep so it’s important we do all we can to achieve this."

Experts suggest you hoover your home regularly to stop dust building up. Picture: Getty

He suggests that if you, or someone in your home smokes, they should only do so outdoors to keep the air clean indoors.

He also advises you purchase a plant to provide more oxygen in the bedroom, and make an effort to keep the area dust-free with regular hovering and dusting.

The quality of the air in your home can make a huge difference to snoring. Picture: Getty

Around two billion people across the world suffer from snoring in a variety of didn't severities.

According to the NHS, possibly causes of snoring include the tongue partially blocking the back of your throat, your mouth falling open when you're asleep, or your airways in your nose becoming blocked or narrow.

Lifestyle choices can also make a difference, as people are most likely to snore if they are overweight, if they smoke, if they drink too much alcohol or if they sleep on their back.