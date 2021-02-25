Bright and beautiful Snow Moon to light up the sky this weekend

The Snow Moon will light up the skies this weekend. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

This is when and how you'll be able to spot the best view of the Snow Moon.

With lockdown continuing across the UK, we're all desperate for a little excitement in our lives.

And if you love the stars, the moon and the sky – you're in for a treat.

The Snow Moon is set to be its fullest on Saturday evening. Picture: Getty

This weekend, the Snow Moon is set to light up the skies, and it is expected to be a beautiful sight.

Reports say that the Snow Moon will be its fullest on Saturday, February 27.

However, it will only be full for a moment, when the maximum of sunlight reflects off the moon to the earth.

This beautiful view was taken of the Snow Moon in London last year. Picture: Getty

This year's Snow Moon is expected to appear bright for a few days following the Saturday, giving you a few opportunities to spot it.

As long as the clouds stay at bay, you'll be able to see the bright and beautiful sight – but for extra chances to get a full view turn all your lights off.

Make sure you turn the lights off in your house to really take in the bright moon. Picture: Getty

While it is unknown where the name Snow Moon comes from, names for moons are often connected to different cultures.

Some people believe the term, however, comes from the time of year when we see snowfall.

In North America, the Snow Moon is called the Full Hunger Moon.

