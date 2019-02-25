Sonogram nails is the latest pregnancy trend, but would you get an ultrasound mani to celebrate your pregnancy?

Mothers-to-be are getting their baby scans printed on their nails. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Expecting mothers are celebrating their pregnancies with ultrasound images on their nails.

Just when you thought you’d seen everything, another nail art trend arrives and leaves us speechless.

First it was cork board nails, cutlery nails and pierced nails, and now it’s all about sonograms.

That’s right, mothers-to-be are celebrating their pregnancy by drawing or having their sonograms printed onto their nails.

The trend first started to take off in October 2018, and now everyone wants to show off their jazzy baby nails.

Some women have kept the look simple, adding just one printed nail to their set of usual colour.

Meanwhile, others have gone all out, decorating each nail with the ultrasound and jewels to reflect the baby's gender.

The response from the public? It’s mixed, to be fair.

Some people are loving to tribute and can’t wait to try the look out themselves when they fall pregnant.

However, others can deemed the trend “unsettling”.

One person commented: “That looks creepy.”

Another shared: “I may hate this more than gender reveal parties.”

But what is your opinion? Have your say in our poll.

