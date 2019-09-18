Four ways to spider-proof your home... WITHOUT killing them

Spiders in your house? Here's how to get rid of them. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

Even scientists have said that spiders are a LOT bigger this year... but they're still an important part of the eco-system and deserve our care and respect. Here's how to kindly stop them coming in your house.

For the most part, spiders living in Britain are harmless but that doesn’t mean you want them in your home.

Now we’re entering spider season, it is important to begin putting the groundwork in to see your home become a spider free haven.

Ashleigh Noon, spokesperson for at www.Duette.co.uk shares a number of handy tips to prevent spiders from invading your home…

Have an autumn clean

There are few things spiders love more than clutter and dark places to hide in. Don’t leave boxes on the floor and as you see spider webs be sure to eliminate them. Not only is it important to clean the inside of your house, but it is also crucial to keep on top of the outside of the house. Don’t leave mess where spiders can easily spin a web and move in and be mindful of open windows.

Let’s NOT shed some light on the situation

As it begins to get darker earlier it will be second nature to leave the lights on outside but this will attract flies and other bugs, which in turn brings the creepiest of crawlies to your doorstep. Keep any outside lights turned off, unless you need them, and if you have the lights on inside the house be sure to keep the windows shut.

Utilise citrus

Spiders hate the smell of citrus (as do cats, but your pets will cope a lot better). Lemon, lime, oranges and grapefruit will all work. However, you will have to change these every couple of days because they will go rotten fairly quickly and the scent will fade, rendering the items on display useless. Alternatively, instead of leaving pieces of fruit dotted around your home at key entry points for spiders, you can try to rub the peel of these fruits around windows and doors.

Essential oils are … essential

Whilst smelling nice to everyone else, spiders repel at the slightest whiff of essential oils. Eucalyptus, tea-tree or peppermint oils will all keep spiders out. Spray around the windows and doors and enjoy your nice smelling spider-less home.

Vinegar also works, but if you want to avoid repelling both spiders and friends then stick to essential oils. It is important to remember that, just like humans, spiders have a key part to play in the world’s ecosystem and, whilst they might be a living nightmare for the majority of people, it is important to repel them in a way that doesn’t kill them.

These are just a few harmless tips that should reduce the number of spiders crossing the line and entering your home, but there are many more out there.