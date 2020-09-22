New research reveals which UK counties have the most spiders

Spider season means homes across the UK are seeing more spider visits. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

And it's bad news if you live in Dorset, South Hampshire and Surrey.

As we enter spider season, people across the UK are spotting more and more creepy crawlies in their homes.

Spider season occurs between September and October when male spiders come inside looking for somewhere warm and dry to search for a female mate.

And it turns out the amount of arachnids you're spotting around your home may have something to do with where you live in the UK.

During spider season, male arachnids come indoors in search for a female mate. Picture: Getty

New research has revealed which counties in the UK have the most spiders.

The study, carried out by online broker, Mojo Mortgages, looked into how spiders change people's buying choices.

Their results found that one in four current homebuyers would not go ahead with a purchase if they saw a spider at a viewing, while two thirds would look at moving house if they had a spider infestation in their current home.

One in four current homebuyers would not go ahead with a purchase if they saw a spider at a viewing. Picture: Getty

The research into the counties with the most spiders showed that Dorset, South Hampshire and Surrey ranked highest with over 450 species of spiders found in each area.

There's good news for Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Westmorland with North Lancs, who recorded the least amount of spider species across the UK.

Find the full results here (vice county/ number of species of spiders found):

Dorset 483

South Hampshire 478

Surrey 461

East Kent 439

East Suffolk 422

South Devon 420

East Sussex 419

South Essex 412

West Sussex 409

North Essex 401

Staffordshire 401

North Hampshire 400

Shropshire 399

East Norfolk 387

West Kent 386

Berkshire 384

Caernarvon 381

Glamorgan 380

South Somerset 380

West Norfolk 374

South West York 369

Cumberland 367

Denbighshire 366

North East York 366

North Somerset 365

Cheshire 360

West Suffolk 360

Westmorland with North Lancs 357

Bedfordshire 356

Cambridgeshire 356

