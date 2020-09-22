New research reveals which UK counties have the most spiders
22 September 2020, 11:22
And it's bad news if you live in Dorset, South Hampshire and Surrey.
As we enter spider season, people across the UK are spotting more and more creepy crawlies in their homes.
Spider season occurs between September and October when male spiders come inside looking for somewhere warm and dry to search for a female mate.
And it turns out the amount of arachnids you're spotting around your home may have something to do with where you live in the UK.
READ MORE: Spiders 'the size of your hand' are set to invade homes over the next few weeks
New research has revealed which counties in the UK have the most spiders.
The study, carried out by online broker, Mojo Mortgages, looked into how spiders change people's buying choices.
Their results found that one in four current homebuyers would not go ahead with a purchase if they saw a spider at a viewing, while two thirds would look at moving house if they had a spider infestation in their current home.
The research into the counties with the most spiders showed that Dorset, South Hampshire and Surrey ranked highest with over 450 species of spiders found in each area.
There's good news for Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Westmorland with North Lancs, who recorded the least amount of spider species across the UK.
Find the full results here (vice county/ number of species of spiders found):
Dorset 483
South Hampshire 478
Surrey 461
East Kent 439
East Suffolk 422
South Devon 420
East Sussex 419
South Essex 412
West Sussex 409
North Essex 401
Staffordshire 401
North Hampshire 400
Shropshire 399
East Norfolk 387
West Kent 386
Berkshire 384
Caernarvon 381
Glamorgan 380
South Somerset 380
West Norfolk 374
South West York 369
Cumberland 367
Denbighshire 366
North East York 366
North Somerset 365
Cheshire 360
West Suffolk 360
Westmorland with North Lancs 357
Bedfordshire 356
Cambridgeshire 356
READ NOW: This Morning experts Nick and Eva Speakman reveal tips for overcoming extreme spider phobia