Thousands of spiders to invade UK homes over the next few weeks as mating season kicks off

Spider season is in the autumn from September to October. Picture: Alamy

Spiders will be coming out of hiding in British homes as mating season gets underway.

While it doesn’t seem like we’ve had much of a summer this year, autumn is on its way. And this means just one thing - spider season…

Spider season usually begins in the first two weeks of September and is over by the first week of October.

According to experts, it occurs when male spiders come out of hiding in search of a mate.

Thousands of spiders are set to invade UK homes. Picture: Alamy

While they may have already been living in your home, you could start to see them crawling around more.

Expert Richard Jones previously told BBC: “The ones we see scuttling around in the house – they’re usually the male house spiders.

“The ones you see running across the carpet in front of you freaking you out, most often it’ll be a male out on some sort of amorous pursuit.”

He added: “I think even the cleanest, smallest house will have a good 20 to 40 spiders.

"Old Victorian houses like mine - with lots of little cracks and crevices and places for things to get in - I wouldn't be at all surprised if we're well into four figures."

The most common species you're set to find hiding in your home are 'house spiders' which have descended from species that are used to warmer climates, such as the ones in the Mediterranean.

This means they prefer hiding in cosy homes, rather than outside.

While there are 650 types of spiders in the UK, only 12 are harmful to humans.

Leading ecologist Dr Chris Terrell-Nield of Nottingham Trent University previously said that house spiders are not dangerous, but ‘can give you a nip’.

He told Nottinghamshire Live: "The spider that is coming into houses at the moment is the house spider and it is one of Britain's biggest spiders.

Most UK spiders can't harm humans. Picture: Alamy

"The males are up to 10cm across the leg span and can be the size of your hand - that is the top range but it can be two thirds of that size. The size is down to how much they have eaten.

"They are not dangerous but they can give you a nip. They have biting fangs. These things have been breeding and started their life span in the spring.

"This time of the year, August and September, the male spiders have the urge to mate and start wandering and looking for females.

"When they find them they mate and she lays eggs and the male usually dies."

While it’s very hard to avoid the creepy crawlies, the best way to keep spiders at bay is to close windows and doors, as well as using essential oils such as lavender and peppermint.