Stolen sausage dog reunited with owner after being found 130 miles from home

Rikki was reunited with his owner Shelley this week after two months. Picture: Charlotte Lee/Shelley Tomsett

By Alice Dear

The seven-year-old dachshund was one of eight dogs stolen from a kennels in Derbyshire.

A sausage dog has been reunited with his owner two months after he was stolen.

Rikki the dachshund was found 133 miles away from the kennels he was stolen from – in Basingstoke – by a charity that helps reunite lost and stolen dogs with their owners.

A member of the charity said that Rikki had was covered in fleas, had overgrown claws and frostbitten ears when they found him.

Rikki was one of eight dogs stolen from the kennels. Picture: Charlotte Lee

Owner of Rikki, Shelley Tomsett, is delighted to be reunited with her gorgeous dog, saying: "He's top dog here and all the others missed him for quite a while and didn't know what to do because it was like their boss had disappeared.

"Everybody missed him, even my husband who's not that keen on my dogs."

She added: "He's so pleased to have his ball back and playing with it because that's all he loves doing - playing ball and having hugs".

Rikki was one of eight dogs that were stolen on February 10 from the kennels, and Shelley was owner to four of these, meaning she is still missing three of her canine friends.

Shelley had four dogs stolen form the kennels, with Rikki being the only one found so far. Picture: Shelley Tomsett

Speaking of the news that one of her pets had been found, she said: "I had got to the point of thinking I'd never see any of them again so this has really given me a boost."

Shelley's four dogs were staying in her friend's kennel when they were stolen as she recovered from health problems.

Two other dogs from the eight stolen have been found, one in Cambridgeshire and the other in Northamptonshire.

Rikki is now home with his owners and enjoying playing and hugs. Picture: Shelley Tomsett

A member of staff at Beauty's Legacy – the charity who found Rikki – said in a statement when they found him: "Rikki is barely recognisable, he has gone grey and lost most of his beautiful ginger.

"He has lost weight, is filthy and covered in fleas, has overgrown claws, and very, very sore frostbitten ears. He is utterly exhausted."

Derbyshire Police are appealing for anyone with information regarding the theft of the dogs.

This news comes as dog thefts across the UK continue to rise, with lockdown reportedly playing a significant part in the increasing figures.

Dogs can we stolen from cars, gardens, homes, and even from the owner while out walking. You can find tips on how to keep your dog safe here.

