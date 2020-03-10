You could be owed hundreds from Student Loans Company - here's how to reclaim it

10 March 2020, 12:59

How to find our if you're owed money from Student Loans Company
How to find our if you're owed money from Student Loans Company. Picture: Getty

The Student Loans Company (SLC) took in £308million in overpayments and are now in the process of paying it back.

A Freedom Of Information request (FOI) found that the government is holding onto more than £28million in student loan overpayments.

The Research Professional News looked into the Student Loans Company (SLC) data, and discovered that it took in overpayments of £308million because of errors.

The SLC owes thousands of pounds in overpayments
The SLC owes thousands of pounds in overpayments. Picture: Getty

Most of these overpayments have been paid back, but there is still £28.5million waiting to be claimed.

Despite SLC knowing which students this belongs to, it has said that it has had trouble getting in touch with the remaining people due to issues like change of addresses.

You can find out if you're owed money with a simple phone call
You can find out if you're owed money with a simple phone call. Picture: Getty

Here's how to find out if you're owed:

- Make a call to SLC on 0300 100 0611

- Tell them your Student Finance (SF) number (if you don't have that, you will be asked a series of questions to verify your identity

- Ask if you are owed a repayment

- If you are owed, you can then decide whether you want to have the sum paid into your bank account or knocked off future repayments

