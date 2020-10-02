Secret Alexa 'cheat code' can put your smart speaker into 'Super Alexa Mode'

You can access 'Super Alexa Mode' on your smart speaker. Picture: PA

What is Super Alexa Mode and how do you access it?

Many of us have an Amazon Alexa in our home, but you may not know that there's a secret 'cheat code' that will allow you to access a hidden feature.

'Super Alexa Mode' is a joke setting based on a video game cheat code created by game developer Konami, and the same code appears in popular games like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Contra series.

The 'Super Alexa Mode' was inspired by a gaming cheat code. Picture: PA

How do you access Super Alexa Mode?

To access the secret mode, you should say: "Alexa, up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, start."

Alexa should then respond with: "Super Alexa mode, activated. Starting reactors, online. Enabling advanced systems, online.

"Raising dongers. Error. Dongers missing. Aborting."

The trick doesn't unlock any special capabilities, but was instead introduced to make gamers laugh.

What are some other Alexa tricks?

Alexa has a number of other joke tricks. If you ask the speaker: 'Who let the dogs out?', it will respond: 'Who, who, who, who?, and if you say: 'Alexa, use the force', the reply should be: 'Can I borrow a lightsaber?'

You can listen to Heart on your smart speaker by saying 'Play Heart'.

