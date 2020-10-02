Secret Alexa 'cheat code' can put your smart speaker into 'Super Alexa Mode'

2 October 2020, 14:38 | Updated: 2 October 2020, 14:43

You can access 'Super Alexa Mode' on your smart speaker
You can access 'Super Alexa Mode' on your smart speaker. Picture: PA

What is Super Alexa Mode and how do you access it?

Many of us have an Amazon Alexa in our home, but you may not know that there's a secret 'cheat code' that will allow you to access a hidden feature.

'Super Alexa Mode' is a joke setting based on a video game cheat code created by game developer Konami, and the same code appears in popular games like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Contra series.

Read more: Woman slammed by friend for unusual Game of Thrones-inspired baby name

The 'Super Alexa Mode' was inspired by a gaming cheat code
The 'Super Alexa Mode' was inspired by a gaming cheat code. Picture: PA

How do you access Super Alexa Mode?

To access the secret mode, you should say: "Alexa, up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, start."

Alexa should then respond with: "Super Alexa mode, activated. Starting reactors, online. Enabling advanced systems, online.

Read more: Mrs Hinch's genius fake tanning hack will stop your sheets being ruined

"Raising dongers. Error. Dongers missing. Aborting."

The trick doesn't unlock any special capabilities, but was instead introduced to make gamers laugh.

What are some other Alexa tricks?

Alexa has a number of other joke tricks. If you ask the speaker: 'Who let the dogs out?', it will respond: 'Who, who, who, who?, and if you say: 'Alexa, use the force', the reply should be: 'Can I borrow a lightsaber?'

You can listen to Heart on your smart speaker by saying 'Play Heart'.

NOW READ:

Sozzled and kerfuffle among list of words which could die out within years, research finds

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Children will not be allowed to trick or treat in certain areas across the UK

Trick or treating banned in lockdown areas across the UK

News

The woman has been criticised for her choice of name (stock images)

Woman slammed by friend for unusual Game of Thrones-inspired baby name
There are common symptoms in the early signs of Covid

Scientists explain 'surprising' early coronavirus signs that could appear when you’re most infectious

News

A woman has been slammed for refusing to babysit her nephew

Woman slammed as 'bad aunt' for refusing to ever babysit, even during emergency
Parents have been warned of a possible shortage of Christmas toys this year (stock images)

Parents warned of possible Christmas toy shortage as panic-buying surges online

Trending on Heart

Who are the Britain's Got Talent finalists so far?

Who are the Britain's Got Talent finalists so far?

TV & Movies

The Below Deck cast have all moved on from the show

Below Deck cast: Where are all the stars now?

TV & Movies

Who are the Little Mix girls dating?

Little Mix boyfriends: Who are Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirwall dating?

Celebrities

Mrs Hinch's genius fake tanning hack will stop your sheets being ruined

Mrs Hinch's genius fake tanning hack will stop your sheets being ruined

Celebrities

Jason Donovan

Dancing On Ice 2021 line-up: confirmed celebrities for the ITV show

TV & Movies

Little Chef Cade has gone viral with his cooking videos

This Morning viewers in hysterics as toddler speaks about 'mummy's boobies' during live interview

TV & Movies