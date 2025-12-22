Supermarket Christmas opening hours for Sainsbury's, Tesco, Aldi, Asda and more

22 December 2025

Supermarkets are changing their opening hours over Christmas 2025
Supermarkets are changing their opening hours over Christmas 2025. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What time is Morrison's, Lidl, Asda, Sainsbury's and Tesco open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day? Here's the full lit of opening hours.

Christmas food shopping is a task we can never fully check off our to-do list this time of year as we constantly pop in to our local Sainsbury's, Tesco and Asda for all those last-minute festive bits.

But as we enjoy the Christmas period, our favourite supermarket chains will be operating different opening times, especially on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

With that in mind, it's important you don't get caught out these Christmas holidays and know all the 2025 opening hours for the likes of M&S Food, Aldi, Asda, Morrisons and Co Op.

Here are the supermarket opening dates and times you need to know:

Aldi is a popular shopping spot for Christmas
Aldi is a popular shopping spot for Christmas. Picture: Getty

What are Aldi's Christmas opening hours?

Aldi's stores operate similar opening hours across the country but they still advise to check their store locator before heading out over the Christmas period. Their opening hours are:

22nd December - Normal hours (7am-10pm)

23rd December - Normal hours (7am-10pm)

Christmas Eve - 7am-6pm

Christmas Day - CLOSED

Boxing Day - CLOSED

27th December - Normal hours (7am-10pm)

Asda aisles will be nice and busy over the festive period
Asda aisles will be nice and busy over the festive period. Picture: Getty

What are Asda's Christmas opening hours?

The general opening hours for Asda across Christmas are below but it's best to check with your local store too.

22nd December - 6am-12am

23rd December - 5am - 12am

Christmas Eve - 5am - 7pm

Christmas Day - CLOSED

Boxing Day - 9am-6pm

27th December - 7am-10pm

Co-op is a handy and convenient supermarket over the Christmas period
Co-op is a handy and convenient supermarket over the Christmas period. Picture: Getty

What are Co-op's Christmas opening hours?

As the Co-op is more of a convenience store, the hours vary to the bigger supermarkets. Ensure you check before doing any last minute runs but below are the general Christmas opening hours for Co-op.

22nd December - 6am-10pm

23rd December - 6am-10pm

Christmas Eve - 6am-8pm

Christmas Day - CLOSED

Boxing Day - 9am-7pm

27th December - 6am-10pm

Lidl is the only supermarket to close on Boxing Day
Lidl is the only supermarket to close on Boxing Day. Picture: Getty

What are Lidl's Christmas opening hours?

Lidl operates different Christmas opening hours in 2025 depending on where you live so it's definitely worth a check to find out what your local store is offering. Opening hours are:

22nd December - 8am-10pm

23rd December - 8am-10pm

Christmas Eve - 7am-7pm (London), 7am-6pm outside of London, Wales and Scotland

Christmas Day - CLOSED

Boxing Day - 10am-6pm (London), CLOSED outside of M25 and Wales, 11am-5pm (Scotland)

27th December - 8am-9pm

M&S Food is a great supermarket to head to if you're hosting this Christmas
M&S Food is a great supermarket to head to if you're hosting this Christmas. Picture: Getty

What are M&S's Christmas opening hours?

If you're shopping at Marks and Spencer's Food Hall this Christmas then it's advised you check ahead for opening times. These hours are based on if you're visiting a store and not a petrol station.

22nd December - 6am-10pm

23rd December - 6am-10pm

Christmas Eve - 6am-7pm

Christmas Day - CLOSED

Boxing Day - CLOSED

27th December - 8am-9pm

Morrisons will be altering their opening hours for customers this Christmas
Morrisons will be altering their opening hours for customers this Christmas. Picture: Getty

What are Morrison's Christmas opening hours?

The majority of Morrison's supermarket's will be open the following this Christmas:

22nd December - 6am-12am

23rd December - 6am-12am

Christmas Eve - 6am-6pm

Christmas Day - CLOSED

Boxing Day - 9am-6pm

27th December - 6am-10pm

Sainsbury's has altered their opening hours for the 2025 Christmas week
Sainsbury's has altered their opening hours for the 2025 Christmas week. Picture: Getty

What are Sainsbury's Christmas opening hours?

Just like all the other supermarkets, opening hours change over Christmas depending on the type of store. You can check directly with the store or click here. Opening hours are:

  • 22nd December - 6am-11pm
  • 23rd December - 6am-11pm
  • Christmas Eve - 6am-7pm
  • Christmas Day - CLOSED
  • Boxing Day - 9am-6pm
  • 27th December - 6am-11pm
Tesco's Christmas hours depend on whether you're shopping at an Extra or Express store
Tesco's Christmas hours depend on whether you're shopping at an Extra or Express store. Picture: Getty

What are Tesco's Christmas opening hours?

If you're heading to Tesco's to do your Christmas shopping this December, the opening hours all depend on whether you're visiting an Express or super store. Check out the opening hours below plus the store locator here to double check for specific times.

  • 22nd December - 6am-10pm
  • 23rd December - 6am-10pm
  • Christmas Eve - 6am-7pm (Express stores 7am-10pm)
  • Christmas Day - CLOSED
  • Boxing Day - 9am-6pm (Express stores 9am to 7pm)
  • 27th December - 8am-9pm

