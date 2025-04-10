Which supermarkets are open over Easter? Bank holiday hours for Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Aldi and more

10 April 2025, 16:57

Supermarket are switching up their opening hours over the four-day Easter weekend.
Supermarket are switching up their opening hours over the four-day Easter weekend. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Claire Blackmore

Which UK supermarkets are open over Easter? From Aldi to Waitrose, we break down the opening hours for the 2025 spring bank holiday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Easter is fast approaching with families hitting supermarkets to stock up on luxurious chocolate eggs, buttery hot cross buns and juicy roasting joints for the extra-long weekend.

If you haven't yet planned your big shop, make sure you check your local store's opening times as many have reduced hours from Good Friday (18th April) through until Easter Monday (21st April).

While some smaller supermarkets will stay open on Easter Sunday, most of the big UK chains are legally obliged to close their doors to give staff a break during the spring celebrations.

Here are the key supermarket opening hours on Good Friday and Easter Monday 2025, plus the days in-between the bank holidays.

Aldi stores will close on Easter Sunday.
Aldi stores will close on Easter Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Aldi

Aldi will only close its doors on Easter Sunday itself, and will operate as usual during the rest of the 2025 bank holiday weekend.

  • Good Friday 18th April: 8am-10pm
  • Easter Saturday 19th April: 8am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday 20th April: Closed
  • Easter Monday 21st April: 8am-8pm
Asda has updated its opening hours for Easter weekend 2025.
Asda has updated its opening hours for Easter weekend 2025. Picture: Alamy

Asda

Budget supermarket Asda has updated its opening hours for Easter weekend 2025, with some hours varying depending on location.

  • Good Friday 18th April: 7am-10pm
  • Easter Saturday 19th April: 7am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday 20th April: Closed (will remain open as usual in Scotland)
  • Easter Monday 21st April: 7am-10pm
Lidl is closing all stores in England and Wales on Easter Sunday.
Lidl is closing all stores in England and Wales on Easter Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Lidl

Lidl is keeping things simple over Easter 2025, closing all stores in England and Wales on Easter Sunday, but keeping Scottish shops open from 8am-9pm.

  • Good Friday 18th April: Open as normal
  • Easter Saturday 19th April: Open as normal
  • Easter Sunday 20th April: Closed (will remain open as usual in Scotland)
  • Easter Monday 21st April: 8am-8pm
All M&S stores will close on Easter Sunday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
All M&S stores will close on Easter Sunday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Picture: Getty

M&S

Marks & Spencer has adjusted its opening hours over Easter 2025, with all M&S stores closing on Easter Sunday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, while branches in Scotland will remain open as usual.

  • Good Friday 18th April: 8am-8pm
  • Easter Saturday 19th April: Open as normal
  • Easter Sunday 20th April: Closed (will remain open as usual in Scotland)
  • Easter Monday 21st April: 8am-8pm
Morrisons has adjusted hours for the bank holiday.
Morrisons has adjusted hours for the bank holiday. Picture: Alamy

Morrisons

Morrisons has some restricted hours over Easter weekend, with the bank holidays being affected.

  • Good Friday 18th April: 7am-10pm
  • Easter Saturday 19th April: Open as usual
  • Easter Sunday 20th April: Closed in England and Wales (will remain open as usual in Scotland)
  • Easter Monday 21st April: 7am-8pm
Sainsbury's Local stores will stay open from 7am to 10pm on Easter Sunday.
Sainsbury's Local stores will stay open from 7am to 10pm on Easter Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's opening hours over Easter 2025 will vary depending on size and location, but while large stores in England and Wales will close on Easter Sunday, Sainsbury’s Locals will run from 7am-10pm.

  • Good Friday 18th April: 7am-10pm
  • Easter Saturday 19th April: 7am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday 20th April: Large Sainsbury's stores will close (branches in Scotland will mirror usual Sunday hours)
  • Easter Monday 21st April: Large Sainsbury's stores will operate on reduced hours from 8am-8pm
Most of Tesco's larger stores will close to customers on Easter Sunday.
Most of Tesco's larger stores will close to customers on Easter Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Tesco

Tesco varies due to its wide range of shops, from Tesco Extra to Tesco Express. The chain's superstores will close on Easter Sunday, however the smaller shops will remain open during the entire Easter weekend, typically from 6am to 11pm.

  • Good Friday 18th April: 6am-10pm (times vary by location)
  • Easter Saturday 19th April: 6am-12am
  • Easter Sunday 20th April: Closed (although stores in Scotland will remain open from 8am-8pm)
  • Easter Monday 21st April: 8am-6pm (times vary by location)
Premium supermarket Waitrose will close on Easter Sunday.
Premium supermarket Waitrose will close on Easter Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Waitrose

Premium supermarket chain Waitrose won't be open as usual on Easter Sunday, however it's business as usual the day before for the high-end store.

  • Good Friday 18th April: 8am-8pm
  • Easter Saturday 19th April: Normal hours
  • Easter Sunday 20th April: Most big UK Waitrose stores will close but some smaller stores could remain open
  • Easter Monday 21st April: 8am-8pm

