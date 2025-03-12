Supermarket Easter egg offers and deals on Cadbury's, Lindt, Galaxy and more

12 March 2025, 14:26

Easter eggs are on offer across all supermarkets for 2025
Easter eggs are on offer across all supermarkets for 2025. Picture: Getty/Cadbury

By Zoe Adams

From Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Aldi and more, here's a round up of the cheapest chocolate Easter egg offers to buy now in store and online.

Easter 2025 is fast approaching so there's nothing better than getting your chocolate egg shopping done nice and early, especially because that's when the best deals and offers are about.

Encouraging us to shop now, supermarkets including Sainsbury's, Tesco, Asda, Aldi and more have all got their Easter eggs out on the shelves with their best offers from multi-buy deals to half price buys.

Morrisons also has a pretty decent chocolate Easter egg deal as they offer two XL sized treats for the price of one on brands including Cadbury's, Terry's and Nestle.

With Easter bank holiday weekend falling on April 18th - 21st in 2025, here's a round up of all the best egg offers across the supermarkets this year.

Asda has some brilliant Easter egg multi-buy deals on for 2025
Asda has some brilliant Easter egg multi-buy deals on for 2025. Picture: Getty

What Easter egg offers are on at the supermarkets?

Asda

If you've got plenty of eggs to buy this Easter then Asda is a great option as they have a brilliant multi-buy offer. Customers can purchase four eggs from a selected range for just £11.96 which works out at £2 per egg.

If you're looking for more of a luxury Easter egg for a loved one this year, Asda also has on offer on the 245g eggs that's two for £8.98 making them £4.49 an egg.

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's has already launched lots of 'Nectar Price' deals across their stores and online which means customers with their loyalty card can get special discounted prices. Their best offers for Easter eggs are:

  • Cadbury's large Mini Eggs egg now £2.50 reduced from £4
  • Nestle large Munchies egg now £2.50 reduced from £4
  • Cadbury's large Creme Egg now £2.50 reduced from £4
  • Milkybar large white chocolate egg now £2.50 reduced from £4
  • M&Ms large Crispy Chocolate Bunny egg now £2.50 reduced from £4
  • Lindt Gold Bunny 50g now £2.25 reduced from £2.75
Aldi store front
Aldi won't be beaten on Easter egg prices as they reduce costs. Picture: Getty

Aldi

Of course, this supermarket is known for its competitive prices so it's definitely adding Aldi to your list of shopping places for Easter eggs.

At the moment, they are displaying Cadbury's chocolate eggs in the 96g size for just £1.45. Most other retailers are offering the same sized egg for around £1.75. The deal is on the following variety of eggs:

  • Cadbury's Mini Eggs egg
  • Cadbury's Freddo chocolate egg
  • Cadbury's Buttons

They also have the following eggs on offer:

  • Smarties egg (100g) £1.35
  • Malteser's egg (96.5g) £1.35

Lidl

Not to be outdone on price, Lidl has also slashed the prices on their large eggs, dropping the price from £3.45 to £2.45. Eggs under this offer are:

  • Galaxy Minstrels large egg
  • Celebrations large egg
  • Milkybar large egg
  • Rolo large egg
  • Munchines large egg
  • Smarties large egg
  • Maltesers large egg

To qualify for these prices you must have the Lidl plus app.

Morrisons shop front
Morrisons has an epic deal on XL Easter eggs this year. Picture: Getty

Morrisons

Morrisons has gone big on the Easter egg offers for 2025, cutting the prices of a huge selection of XL eggs.

Part of a multi-buy offer, Morrisons is offering two XL eggs for £7 when just one costs £6. You will need their loyalty card to get the reduced cost. The below eggs are included in the offer.

  • Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate egg
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate
  • Cadbury Creme Egg Chocolate
  • Cadbury Twirl Chocolate
  • Terry's Milk Chocolate Orange
  • Cadbury Flake Milk Chocolate
  • Cadbury Whisper Gold
  • Galaxy Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut Milk Chocolate
  • Aero Bubbles Peppermint Milk Chocolate
  • Cadbury Chocolate Fingers Chocolate

Tesco

Like most of the other supermarkets, you will need Tesco's loyalty scheme (the Clubcard) to get the offers but they too have some good prices for Easter eggs. As part of their offer range, they have reduced the price of XL Easter eggs from £6 to £4.

This includes the following chocolate eggs:

  • Galaxy milk chocolate Easter egg
  • Malteser milk chocolate Easter egg
  • Galaxy Creamy Truffle Mini Eggs egg
  • Cadbury Mini Eggs egg

They also have offers on their medium egg range reducing them from £2 to £1.65.

