If you have one of these surnames you could inherit a Scottish castle

6 November 2019, 11:55

Fancy inheriting a Scottish Castle? Read on... (stock images)
Fancy inheriting a Scottish Castle? Read on... (stock images). Picture: Getty

The government has published a list of unclaimed Scottish estates - could you be in line to inherit one?

If you happen to be a long lost relative of a deceased owner of a one of 435 unclaimed Scottish castles on a just-released list of unclaimed estate, it could be your lucky day.

Read more: Expert comment: 9 ways to help prevent getting a cold this winter - from exercise to eating Brussels sprouts

Because the government has just released a list of estates yet to be claimed by next of kin - and if you share a surname with someone on the list, it could be you.

There are hundreds of unclaimed estates in Scotland (stock image)
There are hundreds of unclaimed estates in Scotland (stock image). Picture: Getty

When a person dies without leaving a will in Scotland, their unclaimed assets automatically fall under ownership of the Crown, and are then placed in the care of The Office of Queen’s and Lord Treasurer’s Remembrancer.

Read more: The Queen makes royal history as she bans real fur on all her new outfits

The process of claiming estates was made easier in Scotland with the passing of The Succession Act, as it removed the requirement for claimants to make a 'bond of caution' (a type of insurance).

Is your surname on the list? (stock image)
Is your surname on the list? (stock image). Picture: Getty

If someone is able to successfully prove that they are entitled to them, assets - like castles - can be up for grabs.

So if you share a surname with someone on the list - which include Carlin, Hunniball, Malone-Philban and Raube - then you might be entitled to claim.

You can download the list here - and, if you think you're entitled to make a claim, you can do so here.

NOW READ:

The top 20 smartest children's names in the UK have been revealed

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Children can come out with some really sinister sounding stuff

Parents reveal the creepiest things their kids have ever told them and they will give you nightmares
People are obsessed with the clever and helpful idea, and are encouraging all shops to do the same

This shopping system allows you to pick if you want assistance or not with the colour of your basket
A Christmas tree guide has revealed the exact number of baubles you should be hanging

Christmas tree guide reveals the exact number of baubles and lights you should be hanging
A bride has kept the money she was donated for her wedding

Bride cancels wedding after collecting £23k of donations - but keeps all the cash and asks for more
These are the smartest children's names

The top 20 smartest children's names in the UK have been revealed

Trending on Heart

Keanu Reeves recently went public with his girlfriend

Who is Keanu Reeves' new girlfriend Alexandra Grant? Job, age and background revealed

Celebrities

The episode saw Piers fail badly

Piers Morgan cringes as his 'horror show' The Chase appearance is aired on GMB

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has spoken out on *those* wedding rumours

Stacey Solomon responds to Joe Swash wedding rumours on Loose Women

Celebrities

Grace was interviewed by Holly and Phil

Medical student left paralysed by falling man in shopping centre opens up on This Morning

This Morning

Holly Willoughby's skirt is from Kate Spade

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £250 Kate Spade multi-coloured skirt

Celebrities