If you have one of these surnames you could inherit a Scottish castle

Fancy inheriting a Scottish Castle? Read on... (stock images). Picture: Getty

The government has published a list of unclaimed Scottish estates - could you be in line to inherit one?

If you happen to be a long lost relative of a deceased owner of a one of 435 unclaimed Scottish castles on a just-released list of unclaimed estate, it could be your lucky day.

Read more: Expert comment: 9 ways to help prevent getting a cold this winter - from exercise to eating Brussels sprouts

Because the government has just released a list of estates yet to be claimed by next of kin - and if you share a surname with someone on the list, it could be you.

There are hundreds of unclaimed estates in Scotland (stock image). Picture: Getty

When a person dies without leaving a will in Scotland, their unclaimed assets automatically fall under ownership of the Crown, and are then placed in the care of The Office of Queen’s and Lord Treasurer’s Remembrancer.

Read more: The Queen makes royal history as she bans real fur on all her new outfits

The process of claiming estates was made easier in Scotland with the passing of The Succession Act, as it removed the requirement for claimants to make a 'bond of caution' (a type of insurance).

Is your surname on the list? (stock image). Picture: Getty

If someone is able to successfully prove that they are entitled to them, assets - like castles - can be up for grabs.

So if you share a surname with someone on the list - which include Carlin, Hunniball, Malone-Philban and Raube - then you might be entitled to claim.

You can download the list here - and, if you think you're entitled to make a claim, you can do so here.

NOW READ:

The top 20 smartest children's names in the UK have been revealed