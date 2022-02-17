Football fans raise £7,000 for little boy whose mum can't afford match tickets

The little boy, called Joe, explained that him mum couldn't afford to take him to matches. Picture: Swindon Town FC/Getty

By Alice Dear

The young boy, who is yet to be identified, mailed Swindon Town FC 26 pence alongside a sweet letter this week.

Football fans have raised over £7,000 for a six-year-old boy who told his favourite club that his mum can't afford to take him to matches.

Swindon Town FC received a letter from a 'Joe' earlier this week alongside 26 pence which he had stuck onto the paper.

In the letter, Joe explained that he wanted to attend a Swindon match, but that he couldn't because his mum had to pay for his school dinners.

It read: "Mummy doesn't have my money to come to Swindon games because she has no money for food and has to pay for my dinner at school. I like Swindon Town. Harry McKirdy... I will come one day."

The little boy added 26 pence to the letter, which he said was for his favourite player Harry McKirdy. Picture: Swindon Town FC/Twitter

Next to the 26 pence stuck onto the letter was a note saying "for Harry" – his favourite player.

The letter was signed by a 'Joe', however, because the letter did not come with a return address, the little boy's identity remains a mystery.

Joe told his favourite player, Harry McKirdy, that he hopes to come to a game 'one day'. Picture: Getty

The club is now searching for the little boy as they want to get "in touch".

Creators of a JustGiving page are also looking for the six-year-old as football fans have kindly raised over £7K for him to attend as many matches as he likes.

The money has been raised on a crowdfund page where donations are still coming in thick and fast.

The description of the page reads: "Swindon Town FC have been contacted by a young boy called Joe who unfortunately doesn’t have the privileges of being able to attend football matches!

"This is where football comes together.

"Let’s all get together and fund for Joe and his family to attend a game and for Joe to be mascot for the day giving him an experience for life!"

They have also made it clear that they are not associated to Swindon Town Football Club.

📢 | We have received this letter from Town fan Joe, aged 6 and a half.



We'd really love to get in touch with Joe, but we don't have a return address.



If anyone recognises the writing or thinks they know who Joe is, please email supporters@swindontownfc.co.uk#STFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/JFgLgNm2Lz — Swindon Town FC (@Official_STFC) February 15, 2022

Alongside donations, there has been a flurry of messages of love and support for the little boy and his mum.

One person wrote: "Your mummy has brought you up very well, proof that love and affection is what matters."

Another posted: "We hope you and your family have a great time Joe. You have touched so many people’s hearts. Sending lots of love to you and your Mum."

If you know who Joe is, you can get in contact with Swindon Town FC by emailing supporters@swindontownfc.co.uk.