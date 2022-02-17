Football fans raise £7,000 for little boy whose mum can't afford match tickets

17 February 2022, 15:33

The little boy, called Joe, explained that him mum couldn't afford to take him to matches
The little boy, called Joe, explained that him mum couldn't afford to take him to matches. Picture: Swindon Town FC/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The young boy, who is yet to be identified, mailed Swindon Town FC 26 pence alongside a sweet letter this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Football fans have raised over £7,000 for a six-year-old boy who told his favourite club that his mum can't afford to take him to matches.

Swindon Town FC received a letter from a 'Joe' earlier this week alongside 26 pence which he had stuck onto the paper.

In the letter, Joe explained that he wanted to attend a Swindon match, but that he couldn't because his mum had to pay for his school dinners.

It read: "Mummy doesn't have my money to come to Swindon games because she has no money for food and has to pay for my dinner at school. I like Swindon Town. Harry McKirdy... I will come one day."

The little boy added 26 pence to the letter, which he said was for his favourite player Harry McKirdy
The little boy added 26 pence to the letter, which he said was for his favourite player Harry McKirdy. Picture: Swindon Town FC/Twitter

Next to the 26 pence stuck onto the letter was a note saying "for Harry" – his favourite player.

The letter was signed by a 'Joe', however, because the letter did not come with a return address, the little boy's identity remains a mystery.

Joe told his favourite player, Harry McKirdy, that he hopes to come to a game 'one day'
Joe told his favourite player, Harry McKirdy, that he hopes to come to a game 'one day'. Picture: Getty

The club is now searching for the little boy as they want to get "in touch".

Creators of a JustGiving page are also looking for the six-year-old as football fans have kindly raised over £7K for him to attend as many matches as he likes.

The money has been raised on a crowdfund page where donations are still coming in thick and fast.

The description of the page reads: "Swindon Town FC have been contacted by a young boy called Joe who unfortunately doesn’t have the privileges of being able to attend football matches!

"This is where football comes together.

"Let’s all get together and fund for Joe and his family to attend a game and for Joe to be mascot for the day giving him an experience for life!"

They have also made it clear that they are not associated to Swindon Town Football Club.

Alongside donations, there has been a flurry of messages of love and support for the little boy and his mum.

One person wrote: "Your mummy has brought you up very well, proof that love and affection is what matters."

Another posted: "We hope you and your family have a great time Joe. You have touched so many people’s hearts. Sending lots of love to you and your Mum."

If you know who Joe is, you can get in contact with Swindon Town FC by emailing supporters@swindontownfc.co.uk.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Make sure you keep your furry friend safe over the next few days

Pet owners issued warning amid Storm Eunice following reports of cats being 'lifted into the air'
Rafters at Riverside House in Derbyshire was tricked out of £5,500 [STOCK IMAGE]

Restaurant devastated after cruel pranksters book out every Sunday table
The sign was shared to a Reddit wedding group

Wedding guest in hysterics after spotting rude blunder on bespoke wedding sign
Woman questions husband's 'weird habit' as he stores pyjamas under pillow

Woman questions husband's 'weird habit' as he stores pyjamas under pillow
A number of supermarkets have introduced the rule

Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons £99 'pay at pump' rule explained

Trending on Heart

Here's what happened to the Married at First Sight season 9 couples

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are the couples now?

TV & Movies

Emmerdale viewers think Meena isn't dead

Emmerdale viewers convinced Meena is still alive as they predict huge twist

TV & Movies

Jacqueline Leonard plays Linda Hancock in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Jacqueline Leonard's life away from Linda Hancock role

TV & Movies

The house is on the market for £350,000

Bungalow on sale for £350,000 features giant pylon in the garden
New Downton Abbey trailer teases potential romance for Thomas Barrow

Downton Abbey: A New Era trailer teases potential romance for Thomas Barrow

TV & Movies

A man has asked for advice on his family drama

'My brother-in-law stole my baby names and has demanded I choose different ones'
Izzi Warner has shared a photo of her boyfriend Grant on Instagram

Gogglebox’s Izzi Warner shares rare photo of boyfriend Grant

Gogglebox

Leyla is in danger in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans spot huge blunder as Leyla Harding is shot during Meena showdown

TV & Movies

Bradley Walsh was shocked with John's performance on The Chase

Bradley Walsh speechless as The Chase player makes history in ‘spectacular’ round

TV & Movies

Sue Radford was given a £1k present from her husband

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford treated to £1,000 Valentine’s gifts by husband Noel

Celebrities

As long a visibility is clear, you should be able to get a good look at the Snow Moon

Spectacular 'Snow Moon' set to light up skies across the UK tonight
Saamer Usmani plays Chase in Inventing Anna

Who plays Chase in Inventing Anna and where have you seen him before?

TV & Movies

The Disney Wish Cruise Ship will be ready to set sail in the summer

First look at Disney's new cruise ship 'Disney Wish' as it takes to the water
Are any of the Love Is Blind season two couples still together? We investigate...

Which Love Is Blind season two couples are still together?

TV & Movies

Coleen Nolan has introduced her new boyfriend

Who is Coleen Nolan's new boyfriend Michael Jones? Inside the Loose Women star's relationship

Celebrities