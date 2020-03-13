Coronavirus tests UK: How do I get tested for COVID-19?

13 March 2020, 10:59

This is how you'll be tested for coronavirus and how long it takes
This is how you'll be tested for coronavirus and how long it takes. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about getting tested for coronavirus.

As coronavirus continues to spread across the UK and the Government move into the 'delay' phase of their battle plan against COVID-19, many people are wondering if and how they can get tested.

People who have been in contact with someone who has a confirmed case of coronavirus are being told to be tested, as well as those who have recently visited Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, northern Italy, Iran, Japan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Myanmar (Burma), Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand or Vietnam.

But how do you get tested, when should you get tested and what does it involve? All your questions answered:

The Government has moved on to the 'delay' phase of their battle plan against the virus
The Government has moved on to the 'delay' phase of their battle plan against the virus. Picture: Getty

What should I do if I think I have coronavirus?

If you think you have COVID-19, it's important that you do not go to your GP, to a pharmacy or to a hospital.

You can instead call the NHS's 111 service who will be able to advise you further.

When you call them, it's likely they will be able to tell you if you need to get tested or seek medical help.

People are being sent to coronavirus pods for testing
People are being sent to coronavirus pods for testing. Picture: Getty

How do you get tested for coronavirus?

If a health professional advises you to get tested for the virus, you will have three options of how to get tested.

The first is at hospital, where you will follow signs to the coronavirus isolation pod.

Inside the pod you will need to call 111 before a nurse in protective clothing will appear to take swabs from you for testing.

The samples may come from the mucus from your nose, your throat or lungs, blood and faeces.

After this, you will need to self-isolate until the results have come back.

Other options include a drive-through option where you can be tested without leaving your car, as well as an at-home visit from a NHS nurse.

Results of these tests could possibly be received on the same day, but until you get results you must self-isolate.

What are the symptoms or coronavirus?

According to the World Health Organisation, the most common symptom of coronavirus is a fever, however, there are others to look out for. Two thirds of people with COVID-19 get a dry cough as a symptom, as well as the following symptoms:

Fever

Fatigue

Dry cough

Sputum production

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Headache

Myalgia or arthralgia

Chills

Nausea and vomiting

Nasal conjestion

Diarrhoea

Hempoptysis

Conjunctival congestion

