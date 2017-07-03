This Is Why You Should NEVER Text Whilst Walking!

The bad habit has some serious implications for your posture.

People who text while they walk are up there with some of the most annoying members of the public.

Throngs of people WhatsApp, Snapchat, Candy Crush and text all while walking around our busy streets, and when you're at the brunt of someone bumping into you by way of ramming an iPhone into your shoulder, it's safe to say it can be annoying.

It's not just the bumping into each other than can be SUPER annoying, but that awkward dance you have to do when someone on the street has their eyes glued to their screen and you're not sure what way they're going to walk next...

But rather than tut and gasp in annoyance the next time you encounter someone with their eyes down on the street, you may want to let them know what harm texting on the move is doing to their body!

A study by Anglia Ruskin University has found that those who text and walk adopt an exaggerated way of walking in order to avoid falling or tripping.

Lead author Dr Matthew Timmis, senior lecturer in sport and exercise science at Anglia Ruskin, said: “We found that using a phone means we look less frequently, and for less time, at the ground, but we adapt our visual search behaviour and our style of walking so we're able to negotiate static obstacles in a safe manner.

It's also means that people subconsciously adapt their posture to brace itself against the risk of falling over which in turn will change the way you stand and walk.

The University of Bath conducted similar research and part of their findings included the unsuprising fact that it takes text walkers 26% longer to complete their walk than those who aren't on their phone.

So that's decided then - don't walk and text, your WhatsApp group and selfie taking can wait until you're standing still!