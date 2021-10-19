Royal Mint release new 50p Snowman coin just in time for Christmas

19 October 2021, 12:25 | Updated: 19 October 2021, 12:28

Royal Mint have released a new collection of 50p coins to commemorate The Snowman
Royal Mint have released a new collection of 50p coins to commemorate The Snowman. Picture: Royal Mint/The Snowman/ Raymond Briggs
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Snowman is being commemorated by Royal Mint with a new 50p coin, 43 years after the original book was first published.

Royal Mint have released a new set of 50p coins to honour iconic book and film The Snowman.

Already commemorated by Royal Mint in the past, the Snowman coin has returned for the festive period due to its immense popularity.

The new collection of 50p coins include an uncirculated version, a silver and gold proof version as well as coin and book gift set.

They all include an original design by the award-winning illustrator and animator Robin Shaw, showing the young boy – James – finishing his snowman creation with a smile.

Royal Mint said they believe the Snowman coin is the 'embodiment of the festive spirit'
Royal Mint said they believe the Snowman coin is the 'embodiment of the festive spirit'. Picture: Royal Mint

The original The Snowman book was first published in 1978 by author Raymond Briggs.

In 1984, it was made into a film which has since become a Christmas classic, watched my millions across the world around the festive period.

In fact, The Snowman is broadcast on TV every Christmas Eve without fail.

The original The Snowman book was first published in 1978 by author Raymond Briggs
The original The Snowman book was first published in 1978 by author Raymond Briggs. Picture: Royal Mint

Royal Mint said they believe the Snowman coin is the "embodiment of the festive spirit".

People can now purchase their own 50p coin on the Royal Mint website, with prices ranging from £10 to an eye-watering £1,065.

The Gold Proof version of the Snowman coin costs just over £1,000
The Gold Proof version of the Snowman coin costs just over £1,000. Picture: Royal Mint

The 50P Brilliant Uncirculated Coin is the cheapest of the collection at £10, followed by the Brilliant Uncirculated Colour Coin which retails at £20.

The Silver Proof Coin version will set you back £67.50, and the Coin and Book Gift Set £95.

If you're a huge coin collector, you may want to get your hands on the Gold Proof Coin, which will cost you just over £1,000.

