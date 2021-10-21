See inside epic new theme park on an oil rig with rollercoasters and submarines

This huge new theme park is set to be built on an oil rig in Saudi Arabia, complete with rollercoasters, submarine rides and an underwater restaurant.

Saudi Arabia recently announced its launching the attraction which will be complete with roller coasters, helipads, bungee jumping, skydiving and a submarine ride.

Called The Rig, the park will be spread over 150,000 square metres and will be located in the Arabian Gulf.

Guests can access the fun either by cruise ship or by helicopter, while gondolas will be used to run between the platforms.

It calls itself the world's 'first tourism destination inspired by offshore platforms', and is funded by the country's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Not just a theme park, the attraction will feature swimming pools and three hotels.

For anyone who might get hungry from all that adrenaline, there are going to be 11 restaurants on the floating platform, one of which will even be underwater.

There are also plenty of adventure sports to try out including go-karting and zip-lining, as well as water sports such as jet skiing.

There will be plenty to do at the new theme park. Picture: Public Investment Fund

Videos of the plans also see a water park with slides hanging off the platform into the sea.

A press release says: "The Rig is a project in the tourism and entertainment sector, one of PIF's key strategic sectors, and is expected to be a significant value-add to the local economy.

“Additionally, to ensure the sustainable preservation of the environment in the project's vicinity, the project will follow leading global standards and best practices, further supporting the Kingdom's broader efforts on environmental protection.

"This project is a unique tourism attraction, expected to attract tourists from around the world, while being especially popular with citizens and residents of the GCC countries in the region."

The Rig will be built on an oil rig. Picture: Public Investment Fund

People have been quick to comment on the huge new build, with one person saying on Twitter: "This looks AWESOME. Can we have one in the North Sea just off Newcastle coast?"

"This looks like the most exciting thing in tourism I have seen in a long time. What a great idea!," said another.

While a third added: "When is project completion? I need to book my flight."