Thrifty bride reveals 'expensive' traditions she'll be skipping on her wedding day

The woman explained how she'll be saving money on her wedding day (left: stock image). Picture: Getty/TikTok/@sian.taylor_

A bride has revealed that wedding traditions she'll be skipping on her wedding day to save money.

We all know weddings can be expensive, but one thrifty bride has offered advice on how to save the pennies on your big day.

TikTok user Sian Taylor (@sian.taylor_) has revealed that she'll be skipping on a number of well-known traditions on her big day, due to the fact that they can be pretty pricey.

She outlined traditions that "don't make sense", and explained why she won't be partaking in them.

In her video, which has been watched 830,000 times, she states: "Things we won't be doing at our wedding because they're just expensive and don't make sense."

Firstly, she states that she won't be having a guestbook.

She explains: "A guestbook - I know who is coming to the wedding, I invited them."

Another tradition that Sian will be skipping is sending out save the date messages. Sian says: "Save the dates - am I going to spend an extra one to 200 pounds just to let people know what date we're getting married or could I save that money towards a honeymoon and actually just text them? And it's better for the environment."

Sian also won't be having wedding favours, as she doesn't think they're needed and can be 'cheesy'.

Sian offered her money-saving tips on TikTok. Picture: TikTok/@Sian.Taylor_

She says: "Cheesy personalised wedding favours - one they're damn expensive, no one actually keeps them and I just don't understand.

"Instead our venue has fire pits so everyone is just going to get some s'mores to toast on the night, so technically they're getting wedding favours but not in the traditional sense.

"Equally, if we're tight for money, they'd be the first to go."

Sian also reveals that she'll be opting for a weekday wedding, saying: We're getting married on a weekday rather than a weekend.

Sian revealed she'll be skipping on a number of popular wedding traditions. Picture: TikTok/@Sian.Taylor_

"Please explain to me why I'm going to pay an extra £2-3k for the exact same venue but on a different day. That's right, I'm not."

Fake, rather than real, flowers can also save you cash on your big day, she claims.

Sian says: "We're not having real flowers, florists are damn expensive.

"You're going to charge me £1500 for bouquets and centre pieces or I could have silk flowers that cost. couple of hundred pounds and I'll have them for the rest of my life instead of paying all that money for them to die. I know which one I prefer..."