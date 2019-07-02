Toddler buys £340 sofa after playing on mum's iPhone

A mum was stunned when a sofa arrived after her daughter used her iPhone. Picture: GETTY

The mum has tried to return the sofa, but it would end up costing more in packaging fees

A mum was stunned when a sofa arrived at her front door after her young daughter splashed out during a sneaky iPhone spending spree.

Mother-of-two Isabella McNeil handed her mobile device to two-year-old Rayna in a desperate bid to keep the child distracted.

But the tech-savvy toddler found her way onto the Amazon app and purchased a sofa with one-click ordering because mum's payment details were already pre-saved.

Mum Isabella explained: "I didn't realise it until I got a notification saying your couch has shipped, at which point I couldn't cancel in time."

Mum Isabella is now trying to sell the sofa herself. Picture: GETTY

After looking into her options of returning the product, Isabella discovered that it would cost her a whopping £141 in packaging and shipping to send the time back, so she is instead now trying to sell it herself.

Mum Isabella urged other parents to be "more aware" and make sure all apps are closed with password protection before handing a device to a toddler.

She added: "Maske sure they don't know your password, because kids are a lot smarter than we think...

"It's not worth the money to just let her play with my phone. Now I'm going to be a lot more aware of my Amazon app."

READ MORE: Mum shamed for daughters lunch box that has two cookies in it