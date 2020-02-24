You can now hire a Tom Hardy lookalike to teach your child to read

You can now hire a Tom Hardy lookalike to teach your child to read. Picture: Exam Papers Plus/BBC

If you're struggling to teach your child to read, why not hire a Tom Hardy lookalike to do the job for you?

Tom Hardy delighted the nation when he took part in CBeebies Bedtime Stories last year, and he proved so popular that one company set up a service allowing users to hire a lookalike to teach their child to read.

Parents and schools are now able to hire a Tom Hardy lookalike - real name Dave - from a company called Exam Papers Plus.

A Tom Hardy lookalike called Dave could help to teach your child to read. Picture: Exam Papers Plus

Their website states: "The new service aims to encourage more reading within schools and encourages parents to pick up a book and take part in story-time. With digital technologies such as iPads and online gaming – fewer children spend their spare time reading, and this limited-time service aims to encourage this."

Faisal Nasim, Director and private tutor at Exam Papers Plus, said: "We believe that creativity and inspiration can sometimes be lacking in the private tuition experience.

The company was inspired by Tom Hardy's success doing CBeebies Bedtime stories. Picture: BBC

"We have received an influx of requests or lookalike tutors from Harry Potter to Tom Hardy to make learning fun again so las year we launched School of Magic which was hugely popular amongst the wizarding fans and now launch the Tom Hardy reading service and already seen huge demand."

Find out more about the service on their website.

