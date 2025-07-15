Top 10 baby names for 2025 so far

The top 10 baby names for boys and girls this year have been revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Baby Centre UK has released the top 10 baby names of 2025 so far – and one old fashioned girls' name has shot right up the list.

Scrolling through lists of baby names when you're pregnant may seem like a lot if you're not sure which style you like.

Trend experts have predicted a vintage revival this year with old fashioned monikers like Elsie, Albie and Arthur surging towards the top of the charts.

Then there's popular short and sweet picks, from Mia to Leo, which tick a box with the modern mums who would rather skip the unusual spellings.

And although new names come and go, Britain's favourite monikers have remained mainly unchanged over the last six months.

Picking a moniker for your newborn can be a tricky decision. Picture: Alamy

Baby Centre UK has released the top 10 baby names for England and Wales in 2025 so far, and only a handful of picks for boys and girls have shimmied up the ranks.

When it comes to baby boys, the top six names are exactly the same as 2024, with just one new entry proving popular with new parents.

Muhammed has stolen the number one spot again, closely followed by Noah, Leo, Theo, and Oliver.

Arthur remained in sixth place, Luca shot up by one spot to seventh, and Ethan, in eight place, pushed George to ninth.

That's in front of newcomer Freddie, which secured the tenth spot on the list, replacing Oscar.

Other choices for newborns in the UK ranged from classics like James and Liam to more contemporary options like Austin and Rowan.

Old fashioned names like Elsie and Arthur are making a resurgence. Picture: Alamy

As for baby girls, names have switched places a lot more than the boys this last six months, according to Baby Centre UK.

Amelia remained in first place, with Olivia right behind in second and Lily coming in third.

Also keeping favour within the top 10 were Ivy, Maya, Mia and Isla, suggesting short two-syllable choices weren't going anywhere.

Poppy went up a spot to eighth place, followed by Freya in ninth, then at number ten was new entry Elsie, which jumped from 31st to tenth in 2025.

Still within the top 100 were more traditional monikers like Sophie, Grace and Emma, while more unique picks such as Hallie and Ayla made moves further up.

If you're in the market for a baby name and haven't got your heart set on anything yet, why not take some inspiration from Baby Centre UK's top 10 lists below.

The top 10 boys' names remained mainly unchanged. Picture: Alamy

The top 10 boys' names for 2025 so far are:

1. Muhammed

2. Noah

3. Leo

4. Theo

5. Oliver

6. Arthur

7. Luca

8. Ethan

9. George

10. Freddie

The top 10 girls' names have shown some movement. Picture: Alamy

The top 10 girls' names for 2025 so far are:

1. Amelia

2. Olivia

3. Lily

4. Ivy

5. Maya

6. Mia

7. Isla

8. Poppy

9. Freya

10. Elsie