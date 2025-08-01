Most popular 100 baby names in UK revealed

By Claire Blackmore

Muhammad and Olivia came top of the 2024 list, published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), while Crispin and Orchid completely bombed.

The most popular baby names in England and Wales have been revealed for 2024 – and there are some brand new entries serving as inspiration for parents-to-be.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) published the information after looking through birth registration data across the country, and released details of how many newborns had been given which monikers.

While the top 10 for both boys and girls hadn't budged much from 2023, later down the list a handful of old-fashioned options had surged in popularity – although the boys' top spot remained the same for another year.

Muhammad was crowned as last year's top name in the UK, with 5,721 newborns being given this specific spelling, shortly followed by Noah, used for 4,139 little babies.

Proving popular among new mums and dads with sons, in addition to the top three, were Oliver, Arthur and Leo, along with George, Luca, Theodore and Oscar.

The ONS rankings also showed the least popular names in the UK in 2024, if less than five people had used them for their new babies.

Down at the bottom for the boys were Cuthbert, Crispin, Awesome, and Beckham.

As for the girls, Olivia kept the title of most popular in the UK for another year, with 2,761 babies receiving that moniker.

It's been top of the list for almost 10 years now, and has remained in the top three since 2006, making it one of the most used names in this millennium.

Amelia came in close second for another year in a row, sitting right behind Olivia with 2,448 uses.

Meanwhile, featuring in the girls' top 10 were Lily, Isla and Ivy, followed up by Florence, Freya, Poppy, Ava and Elsie.

Bombing in popularity were Orchid, Poem, Sicily and Everest, which were each used less than five times across England and Wales.

But what other monikers made the list? Here's the full run-down of the most popular boys' and girls' names of 2024.

Top 50 names for baby girls in England and Wales in 2024:

Olivia - 2,761 Amelia - 2,448 Lily - 2,185 Isla - 2,056 Ivy - 1,956 Florence - 1,936 Freya - 1,929 Poppy - 1,888 Ava - 1,774 Elsie - 1,727 Isabella - 1,708 Sofia - 1,626 Sophia - 1,610 Mia - 1,609 Maya - 1,592 Bonnie - 1,583 Phoebe - 1,549 Daisy - 1,548 Sienna - 1,537 Evelyn - 1,512 Willow - 1,481 Harper - 1,461 Charlotte - 1,418 Rosie - 1,406 Grace - 1,390 Maeve - 1,265 Millie - 1,255 Margot - 1,243 Evie - 1,231 Arabella - 1,222 Matilda - 1,220 Hallie - 1,218 Delilah - 1,180 Emily - 1,170 Aria - 1,154 Penelope - 1,133 Mabel - 1,113 Lottie - 1,109 Ella - 1,108 Ada - 1,049 Ruby - 1,020 Violet - 1,010 Aurora - 1,002 Maisie - 992 Emilia - 961 Mila - 953 Ayla - 922 Luna - 908 Alice - 896 Sophie - 886

The top 50 boys names in England and Wales in 2024