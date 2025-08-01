Most popular 100 baby names in UK revealed

1 August 2025, 16:31

The most popular baby names in England and Wales have been revealed.
The most popular baby names in England and Wales have been revealed. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

Muhammad and Olivia came top of the 2024 list, published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), while Crispin and Orchid completely bombed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The most popular baby names in England and Wales have been revealed for 2024 – and there are some brand new entries serving as inspiration for parents-to-be.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) published the information after looking through birth registration data across the country, and released details of how many newborns had been given which monikers.

While the top 10 for both boys and girls hadn't budged much from 2023, later down the list a handful of old-fashioned options had surged in popularity – although the boys' top spot remained the same for another year.

Muhammad was crowned as last year's top name in the UK, with 5,721 newborns being given this specific spelling, shortly followed by Noah, used for 4,139 little babies.

There are plenty of new entries in the top 100 names.
There are plenty of new entries in the top 100 names. Picture: Getty

Proving popular among new mums and dads with sons, in addition to the top three, were Oliver, Arthur and Leo, along with George, Luca, Theodore and Oscar.

The ONS rankings also showed the least popular names in the UK in 2024, if less than five people had used them for their new babies.

Down at the bottom for the boys were Cuthbert, Crispin, Awesome, and Beckham.

As for the girls, Olivia kept the title of most popular in the UK for another year, with 2,761 babies receiving that moniker.

It's been top of the list for almost 10 years now, and has remained in the top three since 2006, making it one of the most used names in this millennium.

Amelia came in close second for another year in a row, sitting right behind Olivia with 2,448 uses.

Meanwhile, featuring in the girls' top 10 were Lily, Isla and Ivy, followed up by Florence, Freya, Poppy, Ava and Elsie.

Bombing in popularity were Orchid, Poem, Sicily and Everest, which were each used less than five times across England and Wales.

But what other monikers made the list? Here's the full run-down of the most popular boys' and girls' names of 2024.

The Office for National Statistics shared the most popular monikers in 2024.
The Office for National Statistics shared the most popular monikers in 2024. Picture: Getty

Top 50 names for baby girls in England and Wales in 2024:

  1. Olivia - 2,761
  2. Amelia - 2,448
  3. Lily - 2,185
  4. Isla - 2,056
  5. Ivy - 1,956
  6. Florence - 1,936
  7. Freya - 1,929
  8. Poppy - 1,888
  9. Ava - 1,774
  10. Elsie - 1,727
  11. Isabella - 1,708
  12. Sofia - 1,626
  13. Sophia - 1,610
  14. Mia - 1,609
  15. Maya - 1,592
  16. Bonnie - 1,583
  17. Phoebe - 1,549
  18. Daisy - 1,548
  19. Sienna - 1,537
  20. Evelyn - 1,512
  21. Willow - 1,481
  22. Harper - 1,461
  23. Charlotte - 1,418
  24. Rosie - 1,406
  25. Grace - 1,390
  26. Maeve - 1,265
  27. Millie - 1,255
  28. Margot - 1,243
  29. Evie - 1,231
  30. Arabella - 1,222
  31. Matilda - 1,220
  32. Hallie - 1,218
  33. Delilah - 1,180
  34. Emily - 1,170
  35. Aria - 1,154
  36. Penelope - 1,133
  37. Mabel - 1,113
  38. Lottie - 1,109
  39. Ella - 1,108
  40. Ada - 1,049
  41. Ruby - 1,020
  42. Violet - 1,010
  43. Aurora - 1,002
  44. Maisie - 992
  45. Emilia - 961
  46. Mila - 953
  47. Ayla - 922
  48. Luna - 908
  49. Alice - 896
  50. Sophie - 886
The data also revealed the names that had dropped in popularity.
The data also revealed the names that had dropped in popularity. Picture: Getty

The top 50 boys names in England and Wales in 2024

  1. Muhammad - 5,721
  2. Noah - 4,139
  3. Oliver - 3,492
  4. Arthur - 3,368
  5. Leo - 3,324
  6. George - 3,257
  7. Luca - 2,814
  8. Theodore - 2,761
  9. Oscar - 2,747
  10. Archie - 2,575
  11. Jude - 2,540
  12. Theo - 2,387
  13. Freddie - 2,369
  14. Henry - 2,360
  15. Arlo - 2,220
  16. Alfie - 2,020
  17. Charlie - 1,956
  18. Finley - 1,886
  19. Albie - 1,820
  20. Harry - 1,765
  21. Mohammed - 1,760
  22. Jack - 1,711
  23. Elijah - 1,661
  24. Rory - 1,588
  25. Lucas - 1,550
  26. Thomas - 1,543
  27. William - 1,517
  28. Louie - 1,516
  29. Teddy - 1,506
  30. Jacob - 1,484
  31. Edward - 1,461
  32. Roman - 1,454
  33. Reuben - 1,442
  34. Oakley - 1,432
  35. Adam - 1,410
  36. Alexander - 1,365
  37. Isaac - 1,360
  38. Ezra - 1,339
  39. Tommy - 1,324
  40. James - 1,252
  41. Rowan - 1,246
  42. Hudson - 1,216
  43. Reggie - 1,194
  44. Max - 1,140
  45. Sebastian - 1,116
  46. Hugo - 1,094
  47. Louis - 1,092
  48. Ethan - 1,086
  49. Ronnie - 1,059
  50. Joshua - 1,027

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Toni has been reaping the benefits of treating her natural lashes with a highly-popular serum

Love Island's Toni reveals £30 secret behind natural long lashes

Love Island

Primark shoppers have discovered a new £4 item that could rival Labubus.

Primark launches 'cute' Labubu-style bag charm for just £4

The top 10 baby names for boys and girls this year have been revealed.

Top 10 baby names for 2025 so far

There is one item of clothing you shouldn't wear whilst on a flight

This is the one item you shouldn't wear on a flight

Made In Chelsea's Miles criticised after rehoming dog due to being 'too busy'

Made In Chelsea's Miles criticised after rehoming dog due to being 'too busy'

Showbiz

Trending on Heart

Jeremy Clarkson reveals heartbreaking death of dog

Jeremy Clarkson reveals heartbreaking death of dog

Showbiz

Linsday Lohan is having so much fun with fashion on her Freakier Friday press tour.

Lindsay Lohan recreates iconic Freaky Friday outfit with lookalike dress

Showbiz

Meg and Yas speak about Dejon

Love Island first look sees fiery Meg confront Yas about her connection with Dejon

Love Island

Love Island snub as bombshell 'is not asked back' for series twist

Love Island snub as bombshell 'is not asked back' for series twist

Love Island

An original couple has left Love Island

Love Island original couple dumped just days before final after surprise vote

Love Island

Dejon's family have spoken out

Love Island star Dejon's brother takes aim at Meg's sister in shocking video

Love Island

The pop star, 44, said he was "shocked" to discover he had Lyme disease.

Justin Timberlake reveals he's battling Lyme disease in heartbreaking health update

Showbiz

The dumped Love Island couple appears to have been revealed

Love Island spoiler as dumped couple is accidentally revealed

Love Island

Jeremy Clarkson is 'absolutely devastated'

Jeremy Clarkson 'absolutely devastated' as he shares shocking news from Diddly Squat Farm

TV & Movies

A Hollywood A-lister has shaved off his beard

Hollywood star looks unrecognisable after shaving beard in dramatic new look

Showbiz

Ozzy Osbourne has been laid to rest in the grounds of his Buckinghamshire home.

The significant meaning behind Ozzy Osbourne's burial location

Showbiz

Love Island star accused of 'breaking show rule' as fans fume

Love Island star accused of 'breaking show rule' as fans fume

Love Island

One couple has left the Love Island villa

Love Island first look teases which couple is dumped after public vote

Love Island

Fans believe they know who has been dumped from the Love Island villa

Love Island fans 'work out' who has been dumped after shock public vote

Love Island

Who is still together and who has split?

Love Island 2025 couples: Who is still together and who has split?

Love Island

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have sparked dating rumours

Are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau dating? Relationship rumours explained

Showbiz