The top 40 best things about Britain have been revealed - including roast dinners and Ant and Dec

By Naomi Bartram

A study of 2000 people found that fish and chips are our favourite thing about Britain.

There are so many things we love about Britain - cosy nights in front of the TV watching Strictly Come Dancing, a trip to the seaside and of course, our love of queuing.

But now a study of 2,000 Brits has revealed the 'official top 40' things about the country.

Unsurprisingly, topping the list was the classic UK dish fish and chips which is closely followed by the NHS and a traditional Sunday roast.

The study - commissioned by British Seniors Insurance - also found we love The Royal Family, country pubs, afternoon tea and a good ol’ English cuppa.

Brits seemingly love to queue. Picture: Getty Images

As the staple of prime time TV, Geordie legends Ant and Dec come in at number 40, while talking about the weather also features.

Sarcasm, a firm handshake, an incessant need to queue and apologising for everything are other truly British qualities which we’re proud of.

Elsewhere in the research, it was also found more than two-thirds reckon Brits are better at queueing than any other nation while more than half reckon other nationalities think we're a country obsessed with the weather.

Nearly a third of those surveyed said they enjoy a roast dinner nearly every Sunday, with 60% admitting to packing their favourite brand of teabag when travelling abroad.

Oliver Harcourt, a spokesman for British Seniors Insurance, said: "Our research shows that as a nation we continue to be overwhelmingly proud of being British, and of the great things that make us Brits.

"From food such as fish & chips and roast dinners, to historic landmarks or unpredictable weather, Britons love what makes them British."

He added: "The research also highlights that above all, family is the most important thing to Brits and that we take pride in looking after our loved ones.

See the 40 best things about Britain below:

1. Fish and Chips

2. The NHS

3. Roast dinners

4. A full English breakfast

5. Countryside

6. Country pubs

7. The Royal family

8. The seaside

9. Castles

10. Cadbury chocolate

11. Afternoon tea

12. Breakfast tea

13. Scones

14. Buckingham Palace

15. Big Ben

16. London

17. Hot puddings with custard, like treacle sponge or spotted dick

18. Talking about the weather

19. Shakespeare

20. Sarcasm

21. Driving on the left (correct side)

22. The variety of accents

23. Bacon cooked right

24. Baked beans

25. The Music

26. Brick built houses

27. Digestive biscuits

28. Putting anything in a sandwich (crisps, fish fingers etc)

29. Queueing

30. Its diverse culture

31. Teacakes

32. Apologising for everything

33. Rich tea biscuits

34. Cider

35. Cheddar Gorge

36. Having BBQs even if it's raining

37. A firm handshake

38. The London Marathon

39. Black pudding

40. Ant & Dec