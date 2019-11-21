British Airways delays: thousands face being stranded abroad after 'technical issue'

BA customers are facing delays today after a plane was grounded because of a technical fault

British Airways have been forced to delay or cancel dozens of flights to the UK because of a 'technical issue'.

Flights from the US, Asia and Africa were reportedly showing up as delayed, and the airline has now tweeted: "Our teams are working hard to resolve a technical issue which is affecting some of our flights."

Some passengers have claimed that there flights have been cancelled altogether, while others have said that they've been rescheduled for the next day.

The MailOnline has reported that all inbound planes from the US, Mexico, and Canada have been delayed by several hours.

A British Airways spokesperson said, according to The Sun: "Our teams are working hard to resolve a technical issue which is affecting some of our flights, and we have rebooked customers onto alternative flights and offered hotel accommodation where they have been unable to continue their journeys last night.

"We are very sorry for the disruption to their travel plans.

"We are advising customers to check ba.com for the latest flight information and to ensure that contact details are up to date on their booking, so that we can provide the latest information."

And Rory Boland, Which? Travel editor, said: “This is the latest in a long line of British Airways technical glitches causing delays and cancellations and yet again it’s thousands of passengers who are paying the price - left tired, frustrated and with a lack of information and assistance from the airline.

“BA must do the right thing and reroute passengers as quickly as possible, using other airlines where necessary, as well as informing customers facing disruption about their entitlement to compensation."

@British_Airways BA flight 189 to Newark today has been cancelled since yesterday. I had to rebook on American Airline flight number 107 to New York JFK instead. It is inconvenient and disrupt my travel plans ! — Andrew Tang (@Ima_tang) November 21, 2019

A number of angry passengers have taken to Twitter to vent their frustrations, with one writing: "BA flight 189 to Newark today has been cancelled since yesterday. I had to rebook on American Airline flight number 107 to New York JFK instead. It is inconvenient and disrupt my travel plans !"

