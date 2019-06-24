Five travel essentials to make any hotel room a home away from home

24 June 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 24 June 2019, 06:01

DoubleTree by Hilton promises a warm cookie welcome for all guests
DoubleTree by Hilton promises a warm cookie welcome for all guests. Picture: Hilton

Holidays are great, but sometimes you can't help but miss a few familiar comforts. These little touches will truly make your hotel room a home away from home.

There's nothing better than checking in to your hotel after a long journey.

But regardless of how relaxing your new surroundings are, it's not uncommon to miss a few home comforts.

Favourite pillow or blanket

We've all heard of celebrities demanding to use only their own (very posh) pillows when checking in hotels across the world - but it's not just an A-list quirk.

While you don't need to pack your quilt and sheets, some people do like to bring their own pillow with them when they travel.

If space is tight, a favourite blanket or just a couple of pillow cases that smell of home can be enough to make a strange place comfortingly familiar.

DoubleTree by Hilton in Westminster, London, has gorgeous views of the Capital
DoubleTree by Hilton in Westminster, London, has gorgeous views of the Capital. Picture: Hilton

Scented candle

A familiar smell can help you truly unwind, but there's nothing relaxing about worrying if a scented candle will trigger the smoke alarms!

As an alternative, why not take a battery powered flameless candle to make your new sleeping quarters extra cosy?

A flameless candle or room scenter can help you relax in to new surroundings
A flameless candle or room scenter can help you relax in to new surroundings. Picture: Getty

Your favourite mug

One of the best things about hotel living is waking up and having a kettle just steps away - no more trekking to the kitchen in your dressing gown!

But sometimes your day just doesn't start right without a steaming cuppa or coffee from your favourite mug - so just take it with you!

For early birds or people away on business, why not make your mug from home your favourite travel mug? It's one easy way to be an eco-tourist!

Packing a favourite mug can make you feel instantly at home
Packing a favourite mug can make you feel instantly at home. Picture: Getty

Extension lead

This is one of those travel essentials you'll wonder how you ever managed without.

Adaptors, cables and chargers take up more space than you might realise - and can become the most in demand thing in your case if you're away with a partner, family (or group of girls!)

Taking one extension lead means you'll only need one adapter - and you won't have to choose which gadgets to charge
Taking one extension lead means you'll only need one adapter - and you won't have to choose which gadgets to charge. Picture: Getty

Packing a single adaptor and a multi-plug means you can charge everything up at once and never worry about not having enough battery for aka important social media updates and photos.

What will you use the spare space in your case for?

Enjoy stunning views across Amsterdam from the rooftop of DoubleTree by Hilton Amsterdam Centraal Station
Enjoy stunning views across Amsterdam from the rooftop of DoubleTree by Hilton Amsterdam Centraal Station. Picture: Hilton
The DoubleTree by Hilton in Jumeirah Beach, Dubai is right on the water
The DoubleTree by Hilton in Jumeirah Beach, Dubai is right on the water. Picture: Hilton

Family snaps

Bring a few family snaps or polaroid pics with you, especially if you’re traveling without the kids or loved ones.

Place these little reminders and friendly faces around your room to help make the space extra homely.

No matter where you are in the world, with DoubleTree by Hilton it’s the little thoughtful touches that make you feel welcome every time. Starting with a warm chocolate chip cookie on arrival, DoubleTree prides itself on the little details that have a big impact. Click here to find out more.

Plus, for a chance to win a break at a DoubleTree and experience the warm cookie welcome for yourself, click here.

