Hotel owner reveals what to expect if you go on holiday to Spain this summer, as travel restrictions ease

A hotel owner has revealed what it is like to holiday in Spain. Picture: Getty Images

An expat has told Brits what it will be like to go to Spain as lockdown is eased over the coming weeks.

With lockdown easing in England, restrictions on non-essential overseas travel will be lifted from 6 July.

This means holidaymakers will be allowed to travel to some European countries without having to spend 14 days in quarantine when they return.

They are thought to include the likes of Spain, France, Greece and Italy, with the full list of ‘safe travel corridors’ to be published next week.

And now a hotel owner has revealed what tourists can expect if they decide to book a holiday to Spain. this summer, including face masks and strict social distancing.

Holidaymakers can expect changes in Spain. Picture: PA Images

Expat Robert Webster, 52, originally from Cheltenham, runs Hotel Arce in Baiona, Galicia, with his wife and children.

He has revealed what measures are in place to keep people safe, assuring potential customers that there is “so much attention to detail” in all the good restaurants and hotels opening their doors to tourists.

Speaking to The Mirror, he explained: "Now there’s new tight protocols, nationally and regionally.

"We’ve removed all excess soft furnishings and replaced all decorative items, like pictures and ornaments.

"We’ve made more room in the reception so people can keep further apart and when a customer leaves, every single thing in their room will be washed and disinfected."

He also added that holidaymakers will have to wear a face mask around other people, otherwise they could be fined 100 Euros.

But the hotel owner added: "As long as you do that, you’re very welcome, there is nothing to stop you having a fantastic holiday and a relaxing time.”

Under government guidance, those going away include wearing a mask at airports and on board flights, as well as being encouraged to check in luggage to reduce face-to-face contact.

Tourists will also be expected to wear these face coverings on the promenade, while also sticking to social distancing rules.

Airports are implementing strict new rules. Picture: PA Images

According to Nightlife Spain, when nightclubs open, masks may also have to be worn, with DJs confined to personal booths.

However, similarly to the UK, the majority of hotels and restaurants in holiday resorts in Spain are yet to open.

Meanwhile, holiday companies have seen a huge increase in bookings over the past few days, after travel restrictions were eased.

A spokesperson for TUI said the move was a "hugely positive step forward".

Managing director of TUI UK and Ireland, Andrew Flintham, said: "We've already seen bookings increase by 50% this week, versus last [week], with holidays to Spain and Greece looking the most popular this summer.”

