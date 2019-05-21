Italian air strike 2019: Which flights have been cancelled and are passengers entitled to a refund?

30 easyJet flights to and from Italy have been cancelled today. Picture: PA

Almost 60 BA and easyJet flights have been cancelled - here's the latest information.

The 24-hour Italian air strike began on Monday morning, as airport workers staged a walkout.

The industrial action has already affected hundreds of incoming and outbound flights in Italy, and is set to continue today (Tuesday, 21 May).

But which flights are cancelled and what can you do if you're supposed to be flying today? Here's the latest travel information.

Which BA and easyJet flights are cancelled today?

- Milan and Rome airports are among the worst affected by the strikes.

- Italian airline Alitalia has cancelled 325 flights in response to the industrial action.

- It is estimated that over 300 departures have been grounded since the industrial action started yesterday.

- easyJet announced 30 flight cancellations today.

- Six flights between London City Airport and Milan have been impacted by the Italian air strikes.

- Twelve flights from London Heathrow and London City Airports to Rome and Milan have fallen foul to the strikes.

- It is possible that some late night flights will be cancelled, as well as some scheduled in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

What is the industrial action about?

Following a dispute over working conditions and pay, airline, airport and air traffic control staff are staging a 24 hour walkout.

The full impact of the strike action has yet to be realised, it is expected to cause travel chaos, not only in Italy, but airports across Europe.

Are passengers entitled to compensation?

Passengers who hold tickets for flights today and tomorrow are strongly advised to check with their airline directly, to see whether they are entitled to compensation.

In most cases, airlines are not liable when flights are impacted by industrial action, but you may be able to get a refund, compensation or a flight reschedule.

Alitalia passengers have been offered the option of rebooking their flight at no extra cost between 28 May, or they can get a full refund.

The Italian airline released a statement saying: "Due to a 24-hour air transport sector strike confirmed by some Italian trade unions for Tuesday 21 May, Alitalia was forced to cancel half of its flights scheduled for that day, as well as some flights scheduled for the late evening of 20 May and the early morning of 22 May."