All the new holiday rules for amber list countries including Spain and Greece

What are the new holiday rules for Spain, Greece and France and what do they mean for UK travellers?

It was revealed this week that Brits who have been double vaccinated will no longer have to self-isolate if they are travelling back from amber list countries.

This new guidance will come into place on July 19, which has also been dubbed 'Freedom Day'.

But while millions of Brits are rushing to book themselves a holiday this summer, many countries are still restricting access to people from the UK.

This is due to the highly infectious Delta variant which makes up the majority of Covid cases in England.

So, what are the new holiday rules and what do they mean for UK travellers? Here’s what we know…

Spain

Spain is set to welcome in Brits who have been double jabbed or can show a negative Covid-19 test.

There will be no need for vaccinated holidaymakers to quarantine, while children under the age of 12 do not need to show a negative test.

Greece

While Greece is on the amber list for Brits, the country has stricter testing requirements for UK tourists.

Brits must show either proof of a negative PCR test taken up to three days before arrival or a negative antigen test taken up to two days before.

They can also enter by showing proof of being double jabbed at least two weeks before entering the country.

Anyone who can’t do this will have to isolate for ten days after touching down in Greece.

France

France has even stricter border controls.

Double-vaccinated Brits can enter easily without the need for quarantine, everyone else has to have an essential reason for travelling.

They must also show a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before arrival and will have to isolate for seven days.

Portugal

While Portugal was once on the ‘green list’, after a rise in Covid cases it is now firmly on the ‘amber list’.

Brits who are fully vaccinated can enter without having to quarantine for 14 days.

Anyone under the age of 18 is also exempt from isolation if they are travelling with a fully vaccinated adult.

Croatia

Anyone planning a trip to Croatia will have to show proof of a negative antigen test taken up to 48 hours before arrival or a PCR test 72 hours before landing.

If Brits can show proof of vaccination or a certificate of recovery between 11 and 180 days prior to travelling, they will also be allowed in with no quarantining.

Malta

Those who are heading to Malta will have to prove that they've been fully jabbed at least two weeks before.

This includes anyone aged between 12 and 18, while children aged between five and 11 just need to show they have tested negative within three days of arrival.

Kids under five are exempt from these rules and can freely enter.

Find out more about the travel rules at Gov.uk.