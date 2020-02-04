Ryanair flight sent into chaos as four passengers 'collapse' amid claims there was 'something seriously wrong' with flight

It has been reported passengers were given oxygen masks when people started falling ill and fainting in their seats. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The flight with budget airline Ryanair was branded a 'flight from hell'.

Four passengers on a flight from Budapest to Edinburgh reportedly collapsed during last Friday's 9:50PM flight, with one 17-year-old needing CPR.

It has been reported passengers were given oxygen masks when travellers started falling ill and fainting in their seats.

Shaun Pinkerton, 27, a passenger on the flight claims he was knocked out on the Ryanair flight and needed an oxygen mask, saying: "There was something seriously wrong with that flight."

Ryanair has said there were no technical faults with the plane and the medical issues passengers suffered were not linked. Picture: Getty

The passenger also claimed that two other passengers aboard the flight were given CPR after collapsing, with one of them being only 17-years-old.

Ryanair has said there were no technical faults with the plane and the medical issues passengers suffered were not linked.

Talking about the ordeal, Shaun told The Sun: "We got up in the sky and about an hour in the first person collapsed. She was only 17 and needed CPR.

"Then the second person went down, then me, and then a fourth.There were people standing in aisles giving CPR and they had huge oxygen tanks out."

Shaun said "everyone was panicking" and that they are still unaware of what really happened. Picture: Getty

He went on: "I was knocked out and needed an oxygen mask. Then I went into shock and was total shaking.

"I'm a young guy, I fly all the time and I'm always fine. There was something seriously wrong with that flight, folk were worrying there wasn't enough oxygen."

Shaun said "everyone was panicking" and that they are still unaware of what really happened.

He added that the ordeal made him "not want to fly again", and branded it "the flight from hell".

He added that the ordeal made him "not want to fly again", and branded it "the flight from hell". Picture: Getty

The Scottish passenger claimed that when he was boarding the flight, there was a smoke alarm going off in the cockpit, which was investigated by engineers before "they eventually said 'we'll turn the smoke alarm off and just get on with it'."

He added that people on the flight were panicking, and they were thinking "why are you just leaving it and why was it going off in the first place?".

A spokesperson for Ryanair said in a statement: "The crew of this flight from Budapest to Edinburgh (31 Jan) called ahead to request medical assistance on landing after two customers became ill onboard.

"The aircraft landed normally and these customers were met by medics for further treatment.”

