Ryanair flight sent into chaos as four passengers 'collapse' amid claims there was 'something seriously wrong' with flight

4 February 2020, 14:26 | Updated: 4 February 2020, 14:28

It has been reported passengers were given oxygen masks when people started falling ill and fainting in their seats
It has been reported passengers were given oxygen masks when people started falling ill and fainting in their seats. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The flight with budget airline Ryanair was branded a 'flight from hell'.

Four passengers on a flight from Budapest to Edinburgh reportedly collapsed during last Friday's 9:50PM flight, with one 17-year-old needing CPR.

It has been reported passengers were given oxygen masks when travellers started falling ill and fainting in their seats.

READ MORE: Heathrow strikes could see any missing luggage at airport disappear forever

Shaun Pinkerton, 27, a passenger on the flight claims he was knocked out on the Ryanair flight and needed an oxygen mask, saying: "There was something seriously wrong with that flight."

Ryanair has said there were no technical faults with the plane and the medical issues passengers suffered were not linked
Ryanair has said there were no technical faults with the plane and the medical issues passengers suffered were not linked. Picture: Getty

The passenger also claimed that two other passengers aboard the flight were given CPR after collapsing, with one of them being only 17-years-old.

Ryanair has said there were no technical faults with the plane and the medical issues passengers suffered were not linked.

Talking about the ordeal, Shaun told The Sun: "We got up in the sky and about an hour in the first person collapsed. She was only 17 and needed CPR.

"Then the second person went down, then me, and then a fourth.There were people standing in aisles giving CPR and they had huge oxygen tanks out."

Shaun said "everyone was panicking" and that they are still unaware of what really happened
Shaun said "everyone was panicking" and that they are still unaware of what really happened. Picture: Getty

He went on: "I was knocked out and needed an oxygen mask. Then I went into shock and was total shaking.

"I'm a young guy, I fly all the time and I'm always fine. There was something seriously wrong with that flight, folk were worrying there wasn't enough oxygen."

Shaun said "everyone was panicking" and that they are still unaware of what really happened.

He added that the ordeal made him "not want to fly again", and branded it "the flight from hell".

He added that the ordeal made him "not want to fly again", and branded it "the flight from hell". He added that the ordeal made him "not want to fly again", and branded it "the flight from hell".
He added that the ordeal made him "not want to fly again", and branded it "the flight from hell". He added that the ordeal made him "not want to fly again", and branded it "the flight from hell". Picture: Getty

The Scottish passenger claimed that when he was boarding the flight, there was a smoke alarm going off in the cockpit, which was investigated by engineers before "they eventually said 'we'll turn the smoke alarm off and just get on with it'."

He added that people on the flight were panicking, and they were thinking "why are you just leaving it and why was it going off in the first place?".

A spokesperson for Ryanair said in a statement: "The crew of this flight from Budapest to Edinburgh (31 Jan) called ahead to request medical assistance on landing after two customers became ill onboard.

"The aircraft landed normally and these customers were met by medics for further treatment.”

READ MORE:'Sickening' video sees airplane passenger pick dead skin off their foot next to another flyer

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Finally we're getting a new instalment of the popular game

EA 'confirms' that next generation 'The Sims 5' is in the works
You can now get biscuit cutters to look like your dog

Shoppers rave over personalised cookie cutters which make biscuits that look exactly like your pet
Eating chicken will impact your cardiovascular health

Eating chicken just twice a week will 'increase your risk of deadly heart disease'

Food & Health

Holly Willoughby's dress is £79

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £79 printed midi dress from & Other Stories

Celebrities

Here's what to do with your boyfriend or girlfriend this Valentine's Day

Ideas for Valentine’s Day: What to do with your girlfriend or boyfriend this year

Trending on Heart

Imelda Staunton stars in Flesh and Blood

When is Flesh and Blood on ITV, who is in the cast with Imelda Staunton and what’s the plot?

TV & Movies

Rio and Kate: Becoming A Stepfamily will be aired on BBC One

Rio Ferdinand feared he'd 'never be happy again' following tragic death of wife Rebecca Ellison

TV & Movies

Piers Morgan made a jibe at Phillip Schofield

Piers Morgan 'makes savage dig' at Phillip Schofield in support of Ruth Langsford amid 'feud'

TV & Movies

Holly and Phil have reportedly received a This Morning pay rise

How much do Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield get paid for This Morning?

TV & Movies

Whitney will face a shock twist

EastEnders Whitney Dean and Leo King spoilers: What to expect ahead of terrifying attic twist

TV & Movies

Holly and Phil's reported pay rise is said to have caused a stir

Phillip Schofield and Holly WIlloughby's '£130k pay rise spark This Morning pay row'

TV & Movies