These are the best hotels to stay if you're planning a whistle-stop tour of London

Victory House, Leicester Square. Picture: PH

Taking a trip to London? Here's where you should be staying.

People are visiting London more and more for whistle-stop tours of the great city.

Whether you're sight-seeing, enjoying a theatre show or just taking in the famous capital, finding the right hotel can be super stressful.

We've put together a list of some of the best hotels to stay at in the heart of the city, especially if you love a little extra luxury.

Victory House, Leicester Square

What? A cosy boutique hotel sat on the famous Leicester Square.

The vibe? Simple, chic and fitting with the West End surroundings.

What you need to know: Victory House is perfect if you want to relax whilst being at the centre of London action. The rooms offer comfort and luxury when you need a break from the busy streets of the city. Victory House is the perfect place to stay overnight if you’re heading to the theatre or on a night out in busy Soho. Victory House is also partners with Crisis which means, through the Bed For A Bed initiative, when you stay, a donation will be made to help a homeless person into a home of their own.

Find more details here.

Cheval Three Quays, Tower Bridge

What? Luxury apartments with incredible views of Tower Bridge.

The vibe? This place is all about the view.

What you need to know: Cheval Three Quays are a collection of stunning apartments available to stay in for as long as you like – from one night to a year or longer. The residence has been designed to mimic the theme of water from the River Thames, adding to the luxurious surroundings.

Find more details here.

Boundary London, Shoreditch

What? Modern and quirky hotel in the heart of Shoreditch.

The vibe? You’ll know you’re in Shoreditch!

What you need to know: At The Boundary Project, the 17 rooms have all been decorated to represent an “iconic designer or movement”. The hotel also has three restaurants, two bars and a bakery and deli – not to mention the must-visit rooftop bar.

Find more details here.

Boundary London, Shoreditch. Picture: SG

Hotel Indigo – 1 Leicester Square, Leicester Square

What? The perfect place to stay if you live and breathe cinema.

The vibe? 1920s decor heaven.

What you need to know: Take a break from the streets of London for a little Hollywood glamour at Hotel Indigo. Each room is bespoke, with touches to make you feel like a real movie star. Complete with a rooftop bar with killer views and based in the heart of the West End, you won’t want to miss this gem.

Find more details here.

Hotel Indigo – 1 Leicester Square. Picture: PH

Covent Garden Hotel, Covent Garden

What? A homely hotel with plenty of floral prints.

The vibe? Granny-chic meets Covent Garden luxury.

What you need to know: The Covent Garden Hotel has the feel of a country farm house in the middle of hussle and bustle of Covent Garden. All rooms have been designed by Kit Kemp with a “fresh modern style.”

Find more details here.

Andaz London, Liverpool Street

What? Modern, bright and exciting rooms at the centre of the city.

The vibe? Modern chic meets classic luxury.

What you need to know: Liverpool Street is a great central spot for a visit to London, whether you’re hitting the clubs, site seeing or heading to a show. Andaz London’s rooms are bright and bold, their bars perfect for getting THE best Instagram shots, and their reviews are out of this world.

Find more details here.