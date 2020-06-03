What is an 'air bridge' holiday and will UK residents be allowed to travel to and from certain countries?

Certain countries are keen to get tourism back up and running. Picture: PA

Officials are currently in-talks about forming air bridges with certain countries meaning that holidays could still be on the cards this year.

As lockdown easing starts to increase, officials have stated they are indeed looking at creating air bridges between certain countries so that the travel industry can start building itself back up.

This would mean that Brits' summer holiday plans might not be completely over after all.

However, it's still in the early phases of being considered at the moment. Here's all you need to know on air bridges and how it'll affect your holidays.

Brits are already keen to go in holiday despite us still being in lockdown. Picture: PA

What is an air bridge and how will it work in the UK?

Air bridges are formed when two countries agree to allow residents to travel amongst each other without needing to self-isolate upon their arrival.

From June 8th, anyone who travels in to the UK needs to self-isolate for 14 days, and it's the same for other countries in Europe.

Many have been shocked that this wasn't imposed earlier for Britain as it's been in place in other countries for weeks.

Also referred to as travel corridors, the air bridges "enables people from other areas and countries who have themselves achieved lower levels of growth virus infection to come into the country", said Transport Minister Grant Schapps.

This agreement is made between two countries with low or similar levels of coronavirus infections, and then waives the two week isolation period, meaning tourists can holiday freely.

Those arriving in the UK from an air bridges country won't need to isolate. Picture: PA

Which countries are considering air bridges?

Portugal and Greece could both form air bridges with the UK, as they're both in talks with the country at the moment.

Both of the European hotspots could potentially allow access to Brits very soon, with officials at their countries apparently keen to strike a deal.

Portugal's foreign minister, Augusto Santos Silva has revealed that "quarantine in an enemy of tourism" and that "our diplomats will work together to guarantee that British tourists coming to Portugal will not be subjected on their return to England to any kind of quarantine [sic]".

If this were to happen, it'd be a huge move and the first air bridge formed between two countries in Europe.

The Government is thought to want both British and Portuguese holidaymakers to use the corridor, in the hope that it would bring tourism money back into the UK.

Officials in Lisbon want quarantine-free travel between the two countries to restart from as early as Saturday, June 6.

