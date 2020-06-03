What is an 'air bridge' holiday and will UK residents be allowed to travel to and from certain countries?

3 June 2020, 19:05

Certain countries are keen to get tourism back up and running
Certain countries are keen to get tourism back up and running. Picture: PA

Officials are currently in-talks about forming air bridges with certain countries meaning that holidays could still be on the cards this year.

As lockdown easing starts to increase, officials have stated they are indeed looking at creating air bridges between certain countries so that the travel industry can start building itself back up.

This would mean that Brits' summer holiday plans might not be completely over after all.

However, it's still in the early phases of being considered at the moment. Here's all you need to know on air bridges and how it'll affect your holidays.

Brits are already keen to go in holiday despite us still being in lockdown
Brits are already keen to go in holiday despite us still being in lockdown. Picture: PA

What is an air bridge and how will it work in the UK?

Air bridges are formed when two countries agree to allow residents to travel amongst each other without needing to self-isolate upon their arrival.

From June 8th, anyone who travels in to the UK needs to self-isolate for 14 days, and it's the same for other countries in Europe.

Many have been shocked that this wasn't imposed earlier for Britain as it's been in place in other countries for weeks.

Also referred to as travel corridors, the air bridges "enables people from other areas and countries who have themselves achieved lower levels of growth virus infection to come into the country", said Transport Minister Grant Schapps.

This agreement is made between two countries with low or similar levels of coronavirus infections, and then waives the two week isolation period, meaning tourists can holiday freely.

Those arriving in the UK from an air bridges country won't need to isolate
Those arriving in the UK from an air bridges country won't need to isolate. Picture: PA

Which countries are considering air bridges?

Portugal and Greece could both form air bridges with the UK, as they're both in talks with the country at the moment.

Both of the European hotspots could potentially allow access to Brits very soon, with officials at their countries apparently keen to strike a deal.

Portugal's foreign minister, Augusto Santos Silva has revealed that "quarantine in an enemy of tourism" and that "our diplomats will work together to guarantee that British tourists coming to Portugal will not be subjected on their return to England to any kind of quarantine [sic]".

If this were to happen, it'd be a huge move and the first air bridge formed between two countries in Europe.

The Government is thought to want both British and Portuguese holidaymakers to use the corridor, in the hope that it would bring tourism money back into the UK.

Officials in Lisbon want quarantine-free travel between the two countries to restart from as early as Saturday, June 6.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The coin is worth a fortune

Rare Olympic swimmer 50p coin sells for over £10k on eBay

Schools will need to follow new rules in order to reopen

Six new rules all schools must follow to reopen, from staggered breaks to risk assessments

News

How you can educate yourself on racism and help support the Black Lives Matter movement

Black Lives Matter: How you can support the anti-racism movement through charities, organisations, books and TV
Hayfever seems to be affecting people more in 2020

Why is hayfever so bad this year 2020?

It won't be long until Primark reopens - we can't wait!

When is Primark going to reopen? And will there be a huge lockdown sale?

Fashion

Trending on Heart

Junior looks just like his dad

Junior Andre looks the spitting image of dad Peter in Mysterious Girl video as he flashes abs

Celebrities

Joe and Stacey have sparked numerous wedding rumours in the past

Are Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon married? Why he wears a ring on his wedding finger

Celebrities

Phillip Schofield has opened up about spending time with his family

Phillip Schofield gives insight into lockdown family time with Stephanie following rumours he moved out

Celebrities

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury's puppy has passed away

Love Island's Molly-Mae left heartbroken as puppy dies six days after being imported from Russia

Celebrities

Jenny from Gogglebox is celebrating her 65th birthday

Gogglebox's Lee shares sweet throwback photo as he praises ‘dearest friend’ Jenny on her 65th birthday

TV & Movies