Exciting new £5m woodland theme park coming to UK this year and will have no technology or junk food

The new theme park is perfect for families. Picture: BeWILDerwood

By Mared Parry

The eco-friendly park will be a perfect day out for families and will be opening very soon.

A new woodland theme park is set to open in Cheshire in a matter of weeks, and it'll be a great day out for young families.

Costing a whopping £5,000,0000, the park - called BeWILDerwood - will be complete with a range of new attractions such as mazes, treetop walks and zip lines.

And what makes it even better is that at the park there is zero technology, no loud rides in sight, and they won't be serving any greasy junk food either.

The huge woodland theme park has 10 large activities to do. Picture: BeWILDerwood

There's sections to do arts and crafts too. Picture: BeWILDerwood

BeWILDerwood is based on the book series by Tom Blofeind, and will be opening on May 23, located in South Cheshire across an impressive 70 acres of woodland.

The attractions have a range of creative names, from Wobbly Wires and the Slippery Slopes to the Broken Bridge and Curious Treehouses.

There will be face painting available, as well as storytelling, craft workshops and den building for little ones, all included in the ticket price, while parking at the theme park is also free.

Children can enjoy the simple rides and activities. Picture: BeWILDerwood

Parents can get involved with the fun and games too. Picture: BeWILDerwood

Inside the park are a whopping 10 structures to play on, including an eight metre high treetop ride called the Sky Maze, and climbing walls, mazes, zip-lines and rope walks galore.

None of the rides feature any technology either, so you and your children can fully enjoy going back to basics.

he first BeWILDerwood attraction opened in Norfolk in 2007, and the Cheshire land is just the second theme park.

Tickets to the Cheshire attraction cost £16.50 for kids between 82cm and 105cm, and £18.50 for people over 105cm.

Kids under 92cm go free, while people over the age of 65 cost £10.50.