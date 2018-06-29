Only 'geniuses' will get full marks on this tricky quiz

29 June 2018, 11:31 | Updated: 23 August 2018, 16:18

test

Know your square roots and currencies? This tricky quiz might make you think otherwise...

We all love a bit of trivia, but one man claims to have created a quiz that only a tiny percentage of people will be able to get full marks on.

The quiz, called Score 14/15 And Your Intellect Is In The 99th Percentile was uploaded to Playbuzz this week and has already got people talking.

The questions cover math, general knowledge, language skills and geography and will definitely get your grey matter flexing. 

Need more puzzles? Can you guess how many triangles are in this picture? 

This teacher's riddle left everyone puzzled; and this holiday photo will leave you scratching your head

Take the quiz below.

 

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Sian Welby

Get the look! Sian Welby's amazing style secret

man proposes during sister wedding

Man divides opinion after proposing DURING his sister's wedding
School uniform

Parents spend £190 sending a child back to school

Wedding sign

Wedding guest sparks debate about wearing white to her sister-in-law's big day