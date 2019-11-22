Thousands of TSB banking customers left without their wages today

22 November 2019, 17:20

The huge banking chain left its customers with no cash
The huge banking chain left its customers with no cash. Picture: PA

Furious customers have been left without wages earlier this morning as payments failed to reach certain accounts.

TSB has come under fire after the bank's customers were left without payments or wages into their accounts this morning.

The bank did admit that "some payments" which went into TSB accounts overnight had been delayed, although it's been told that they were eventually processed at 11.40am.

The banking chain has been in trouble for a similar incident in the past
The banking chain has been in trouble for a similar incident in the past. Picture: PA

It's unclear how many people were affected, however, website DownDetector revealed that 1,834 people reported problems at the height of the issues this morning.

TSB customers were still able to use cards to make payments and withdraw cash, and the bank was offering emergency cash for those left with no money.

It says it will "ensure customers are not left out-of-pocket".

TSB customers aren't impressed
TSB customers aren't impressed. Picture: PA

However, TSB customers are not impressed by the bank, which last year experienced the one of the biggest IT disasters in the country, which left thousands of users without access to their cash.

This morning, a number of people were left affected when the money didn't enter their accounts, causing trouble for them as certain bills were meant to be leaving their accounts.

Dozens took to Twitter to complain about the situation, with one tweeting this morning: "Looking at other tweets at least now I know it’s not down to HMRC on why my child tax payment isn’t in my bank so guess I don’t need to call them. @TSB when will it be in?"

Another wrote: "I need my wages to pay my rent, and bills please not emergency cash."

Someone else added: "Mine's not showing my wages have gone in. Is there money in my account or not?"

While another frustrated customer tweeted: "How can we still withdraw cash if the balance isn't there??

"Wouldn't it be better just to pay us our salary? Sorry TSB but this is a joke."

A TSB spokesperson said: “Overnight some payments were delayed in and out of TSB accounts.

"This has now been resolved and the payments to and from customers have all been completed. We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”

