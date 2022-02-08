UK company is taking all its employees on a fully-paid holiday

8 February 2022, 14:34 | Updated: 8 February 2022, 15:13

A company is taking their employees on holiday
A company is taking their employees on holiday. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

A Cardiff firm has given staff a free holiday for their work during the pandemic.

A company in the UK has decided to take its employees on a free holiday to say thanks for working so hard during the pandemic.

Cardiff-based business Yolk Recruitment Ltd announced the news in a LinkedIn post, revealing they are treating more than 50 recruiters and all of their support staff to Tenerife.

Those lucky enough to go will set off on the four day all-inclusive break in April, reportedly costing bosses more than £100,000.

The company also claims to be the first firm in Cardiff to organise an all-expense paid holiday for everyone, and not just 'target hitters'.

A company in Cardiff is taking its employees to Tenerife
A company in Cardiff is taking its employees to Tenerife. Picture: Alamy

On LinkedIn, the company wrote: “Yolk Folk are off to Tenerife.

“That's everyone. Not just the top billers or those that played a part in our historic 2021 results, but EVERYONE.

“The 50+ recruiters across our 8 markets that make the magic happen on the front-line

“All of our support teams behind the scenes. Our new hires in January 2022 and so will those we hire in February.”

They added: “Our purpose is building a culture where everyone wins! Which means no one can be left behind on this all-inclusive company holiday.”

Chief commercial officer Pavan Arora added to the BBC: "2020 was a really tough time on our whole industry - we went from the jobs market being put on hold to going into overdrive.

Yolk Recruitment Ltd is taking its employees to Tenerife
Yolk Recruitment Ltd is taking its employees to Tenerife. Picture: Alamy

"Our staff have been on a journey, from going to remote working to hybrid back to remote... so we just wanted to put our arms around everyone and say thank you for the last two years."

This comes after a handful of companies in the UK announced they would be testing a four day working week.

With the pandemic shifting how we work, around 30 UK businesses are taking part in the six-month trial, where employees will be paid the same amount as if they were working their usual five days.

The pilot scheme is being run by the 4 Day Week campaign in partnership with think tank Autonomy and researchers at Cambridge University, Oxford University and Boston College.

It is designed to measure whether employees can operate at 100% productivity for 80% of the time.

