The working week should only be FOUR days say experts

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) have said working weeks should be cut to just four days, as technology makes workplaces more efficient.

Employees across Britain should be paid more and have longer weekends, a union leader has urged.

TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady claims too many companies are using technological advancements to treat their staff unfairly, and more employees should benefit from shorter weeks to improve work-life balance.

Ms O'Grady is set to address congress in Manchester on Monday and believe we should be fighting for better working conditions to ensure staff remain motivated at work.

"In the 19th century, unions campaigned for an eight-hour day. In the 20th century, we won the right to a two-day weekend and paid holidays," she will say.

"So, for the 21st century, let's lift our ambition again. I believe that in this century we can win a four-day working week, with decent pay for everyone.

"It's time to share the wealth from new technology. Not allow those at the top to grab it for themselves. We need strong unions with the right to go into every workplace - starting with Amazon's warehouses here in the UK."

TUC polling identified stress and long hours as workers' biggest concerns after pay.