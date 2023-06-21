UK's messiest cars revealed with mountains of food wrappers and tools

21 June 2023, 14:23 | Updated: 21 June 2023, 14:26

The UK's messiest car has been revealed
The UK's messiest car has been revealed. Picture: ATS Euromaster

A 60-year-old woman from Essex has won a competition for the messiest car in the country.

If you have been dreading cleaning your car this weekend, then spare a thought for 60-year-old Lindy Winship who officially has the messiest vehicle in the UK.

Lindy Winship, from Manningtree in Essex, is the owner of this Saab estate car which is so piled so full of rubbish she is unable to take any passengers.

In the back we can see old packets of food, plastic drink bottles and even a broom in the back seat.

But it’s not all bad news as Lindy won a £200 Amazon voucher after sharing photos of her car as part of a competition by tyre and service provider ATS Euromaster.

Lindy has been crowned the messiest car owner
Lindy has been crowned the messiest car owner. Picture: ATS Euromaster

Lindy joked that her husband always thought the car could win the ‘untidiest car in Britain’..., as she said: “She is affectively known as the graveyard as she’s used as a general run around and a mobile tip!

“Whatever needs clearing up or has been carried somewhere to clean up or repair around the farm, it all gets thrown in her. My husband even has all the bad snacks and drinks in there too.

“When my husband loses tools, I always say it’s probably in the graveyard, so a frantic search begins for a much-needed tool, which creates more mess! Apparently, everything in her comes in handy at some point!

Rachel from Scotland was a runner up in the competition
Rachel from Scotland was a runner up in the competition. Picture: ATS Euromaster

“It’s a mammoth task to clean her, and I have to give my husband a days' notice at least!”

Lindy wasn’t the only owner of a messy car, as ATS Euromaster has shared the photos of seven more photos of the runners up.

Rachel, 38, from Longridge, Scotland shared the state of her Hyundai i30 which is complete with kids books and plenty of food wrappers.

57-year-old Mel’s Ford Fiesta is also covered in rubbish, and there’s even an Amazon parcel sitting in the front.

Paul Maynard, Technical Training Manager from ATS Euromaster has warned about the dangers of travelling surrounded by so much mess.

Mel's car has won runner up in the UK's messiest car competition
Mel's car has won runner up in the UK's messiest car competition. Picture: ATS Euromaster

He commented: “Many drivers will admit that their cars aren’t squeaky clean, and it can be easy for them to build up with clutter. The messiest car competition highlighted the state of many drivers' cars, and hopefully made them think about the dangers it could create.

“As well as potentially obscuring a driver's view out of windows or mirrors, if the driver needs to brake sharply the loose items could move forward and possibly interfere with the vehicle pedals and steering. A messy interior can be classed as dangerous driving, and results in a £100 fine.

“Having an excessive mess of any sort can also cause MOT failure. If your car is really dirty, technicians can refuse to even conduct the MOT at all due to the tester not being able to assess testable items due to customer property within the vehicle.”

