Spain becomes first European country to pass law for 'menstrual leave'

By Naomi Bartram

There are calls for the UK to follow Spain which has become the first European nation to pass a 'menstrual leave' law.

Spain has just passed a law allowing those with painful periods to take paid "menstrual leave" from work.

The bill was approved by Parliament last week and allows those who menstruate the right to a three-day leave of absence for those with disabling periods.

There is the possibility of extending it to five days for those suffering with particularly severe cramps, nausea, dizziness and vomiting.

For those who want to take the leave, they require a doctor's note, with the charge going to the public social security system.

The law is part of a bigger package to allow more sexual and reproductive rights, and it’s hoped it will help combat the stereotypes and myths surrounding periods.

Equality Minister Irene Montero hailed it "a historic day of progress for feminist rights".

“There will be resistance to its application, just as there has been and there will be resistance to the application of all feminist laws,” she told parliament.

“So we have to work (…) to guarantee that when this law enters into force, it will be enforced".

Now, campaigner Laura Coryton has said the UK should introduce menstrual leave just like Spain.

According to Wales Online, Laura - who started the petition to end Tampon Tax in the UK - said: “It would be amazing if it was in the UK. Period pain really impacts productivity. Period education is really important in the workplace.

“It should be as important as any other health issue. The workplace has been designed around men for their physical needs. This new law shows women or anyone who menstruates as being seen.”

Adding the new law is a ‘step in the direction for Europe’, she added: “We’ve come along way but we have a long way to go.”

