UK weather: Britain to be hotter than the Bahamas this week with 32C heatwave

The weather will heat up in the UK this week. Picture: Getty Images

The Met Office has predicted highs of 32C this week as 700 mile-wide heatwave hits the UK.

It’s time to get the suncream out and blow up the paddling pool, because we could see the hottest day of the year so far this week.

According to the Met Office, the mercury will creep up to the low 30s by Wednesday, which would make it warmer than parts of the Bahamas right now.

The BBC also says things could even reach 32C in London on Friday, with five days of 27C or higher going into next week.

Temperatures will also stay high in Manchester, with temperatures hitting 27C from Wednesday onwards.

The UK will be basking in 32C. Picture: PA Images

There is the potential of thunderstorms to hit the north on Thursday, with the North-West facing some showers.

Read More: Mum and daughter 'embarrassed' after being 'told to leave Asda for wearing crop tops'

Met Office meteorologist Matty Box told Express.co.uk: “Temperatures will be starting to increase and it’s going to turn hot throughout this week, maximum temperatures will be between 20-29C in the south-east on Tuesday.

“Temperatures are going to build up through Wednesday and Thursday, and temperatures could reach 33-34C on Thursday, June 25.”

This would beat the hottest day of the year so far which was previously recorded as 28.9C on May 29 at Dawyck.

This comes after travel restrictions were lifted today so tourists are allowed to go to Spain without the need for quarantine when they arrive.

Spain's foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told BBC News: "We will allow British visitors to enter Spain just like the rest of the European Union or Schengen area from 21 June freely and without the need for the quarantine."

However, Brits will be basking in Mediterranean heat at home that should be warmer than the 26C forecast in Madrid.

And with friends and family allowed to socially distanced meet outside in groups of six or less, the hot weather will be welcomed by those hoping to see their loved ones over the next few days.

Now Read: Holidays in Wales set to be allowed from July 6 as lockdown eases