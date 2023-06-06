UK weather: Met Office predicts hottest day of year this week with 27C sunshine

By Naomi Bartram

The weather is set to heat up even more this week, with sunshine across the UK and 27C temperatures.

After a very sunny weekend, things are set to get even hotter this week, according to the Met Office.

In fact, some parts of the country could see temperatures reach a whopping 26C or 27C by Thursday.

Wales and southwest England look to see the hottest of the weather, with things a little chiller in the south and north of the country.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said: “As with last week, the sunniest and warmest weather will be to the west of the UK with cooler, cloudier conditions persisting in the east for the next few days.

Brighton UK 28th May 2023 - Crowds enjoy a beautiful hot sunny day on Brighton beach. Picture: Alamy

“The cloud will push inland across the country overnight, burning back to the east coast by day.

“Cloud amounts may vary day to day which will affect the feel of the weather in some areas. There is a small risk of an isolated shower across northern areas on Wednesday.”

By the weekend, Rachel Ayers, a meteorologist from the Met Office, has also said people could expect 25C or 26C on Sunday in warmer parts of the country.

Eastern coasts are expected to be cooler than these regions with the mercury hitting around 15C or 16C.

Bournemouth, UK as crowds enjoy the sunny weather. Picture: Alamy

This comes after much of the UK basked in the sun over the weekend, with the highest temperature recorded as 25C in Porthmadog, Wales.

Castlederg in Northern Ireland, Bournemouth in the south of England, and Glasgow saw temperatures of over 24C.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: "There will be lots of dry weather, with the sunnier skies always in the west and cloudier skies always in the east.

Brits could be basking in hot weather again this month. Picture: Alamy

"Going forward, temperatures are going to be similar if not a little bit higher towards the end of the week.

"This west-east split will be continuing with temperatures as well, so in western parts of the UK, temperatures will rise to around the mid-20s while the eastern side of the UK is more likely to see mid to high teens.

"Particularly on the coast, it will remain quite chilly in the east and quite cloudy at times."

As for the rest of June, the Met Office is predicting the UK will stay warm and dry for the most part.