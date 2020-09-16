UK weather: Britain to bask in 'second summer' with 12 days of sunshine

The Met Office has said temperatures will stay warm throughout the week.

Just when it seemed as though summer was over, now parts of the UK will see another spurt of hot weather sweep across the country.

Yesterday, Britain basked in 29C heat, with temperatures hotter than Antigua.

And while things are cooling down in the North throughout the week, the South could see the mercury hit 29C again on Wednesday as part of a ‘second summer’.

12 days of days of bright sunshine could then follow some part thanks to tropical air coming in from the south.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Frank Saunders, said: “High pressure in combination with warm, southerly winds will bring a spell of summery weather across parts of the UK early this week, with plenty of sunshine and higher than average temperatures for most.

He continued: “On Wednesday a cold front will slowly sink southwards, bringing cloudier skies and temperatures closer to average for northern parts of the UK, but southern areas will still see plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid- possibly high-20s Celsius, which could meet heatwave criteria in a few locations.”

According to Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Tubbs, Thursday and Friday will be fine and dry for most as high pressure remains close to the UK.

Whilst it’ll be cooler for northern areas with temperatures close to normal, it’ll stay warm in southern and eastern parts of the UK with temperatures staying in the low to mid-20s Celsius into the weekend.

This unseasonably warm weather is down to a 1,500 mile-wide 'Saharan spurt' of hot air, which is making temperatures 10C hotter than average.

Brits will also enjoy the longest September hot spell since 2016 if temperatures srtay

The current highest September temperature on record is 35.6 C, reached on 2 September 1906 at Bawtry, South Yorkshire.