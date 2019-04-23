Unisex perfumes: the best of the 2019 fragrance trend

There's a huge selection of genderless perfume on the market. Picture: Prosody, Ormonde Jayne, Clean Reserve, Kierin NYC, Banana Republic

By Mared Parry

Fragrance brands are branching out to scents that aren't only restricted to one gender

Genderless perfumes have existed for years but there's been a huge boom for demand in 2019.

There are a lot of new brands launching here in the UK that specialise in unisex fragrance and pride themselves on being accessible to anyone regardless of their gender.

Here are some of our top picks, that are not incredible scents but are great brands with a purpose.

KIERIN NYC

Nitro Noir is the perfect sexy fragrance for a night out. Picture: KEIRIN NYC

KIERIN NYC Nitro Noir, £65 from The Perfume Shop

KIERIN NYC is an artistic, genderless and individualistic fragrance company.

The American brand is based on diversity and inclusion and is for young people of all ages, colors and nationalities.

It's an eco-friendly and fully vegan brand that's just launched here in the UK and there are four different scents:

Nitro Noir - spicy, hypnotic and sensual (Italian bergamot - pink berries - orris - patchouli)

Sunday Brunch - citrusy, cheerful and vibrant (Italian bergamot - lemon - Earl Grey tea - jasmine)

Santal Sky by KIERIN NYC is the perfect woody blend and suits everyone. Picture: KIERIN NYC

KIERIN NYC Santal Sky, £65 from The Perfume Shop

10am Flirt - fresh, flirty, magnetic (gardenia - fig - cashmere wood - sandalwood)

Santal Sky - woody, intimate, serene (cardamon - saffron - sandalwood - vetiver)

Banana Republic

Banana Republic have a huge range of fragrances. Picture: Banana Republic

Banana Republic Black Sapphire EDT, £25 from Debenhams

All of Banana Republic's fragrances are unisex but there are one or two that stand out from the rest.

Black Sapphire is a modern chypre scent with elegant florally over sensual leather and moss.

Liner Vetiver is another fresh unisex fragrance from Banana Republic.

Heart HQ described the scent as 'a scent to wear in the evening on holiday'.

Ormonde Jayne

Ormonde Jayne's fragrances are on the pricier side but are worth every penny. Picture: Ormonde Jayne

Isfarkand 120ml EDP, £160 from Ormonde Jayne

London-based perfume brand Ormonde Jayne specialise in luxury fragrance creation and have operated from their Old Bond Street store for nearly 18 years.

The brand even offers bespoke perfume creation which starts from £10,000 for a 500ml bottle.

All fragrances are unisex, but one standout scent is the uniquely named Isfarkand.

This particular perfume is one of Will Smith's favourite scents and it's understandable why.

It's a fresh, clean, aqua scent which will turn heads and give you plenty of longevity.

Vanille D'Iris is a gorgeous scent that will warm you right up. Picture: Ormonde Jayne

Vanille D'Irirs 30ml EDP, £90 from Ormonde Jayne

Another great fragrance from the brand is Vanilla D'Iris which is slightly warmer.

If you're a fan of creamy scents then this is the perfect one for you and it almost becomes your skin.

With notes of vanilla extract, Tahitian vanilla bud, cedar wood, vetiver amber and musk this is a very sexy scent.

Clean Reserve

Clean Reserve's Rain scent comes in a stylish clear and wooden bottle. Picture: Clean Reserve

Clean Reserve Rain 100ml EDP, £82 from Space NK

Clean Reserve is a super-ethical brand and they pride themselves on their clean name.

The Rain scent is one of their genderless options and it instantly took us back to the smell of the Hollister store (in the best way!)

It's a sophisticated scent that's nothing like you'd expect it to be and is described as a 'refreshing white floral'.

Prosody

Mocha Muscari is Prosody first as it's currently their only unisex scent. Picture: Prosody

Mocha Muscari 50ml EDP, £175 from Prosody London

Prosody is an all-natural brand which strives on being organic, not all of the fragrances from the brand are unisex but the coffee-based Mocha Muscari definitely is.

The woody scent has fresh notes of mango, jasmine and lavender, on a base of black agarwood and sandalwood which makes it the perfect choice for anyone who loves a mysterious fragrance.

Floral Street

Floral Street are about to introduce a ninth fragrance to their line. Picture: Floral Street

Electric Rhubarb 50ml EDP, £58 from Floral Street (launches in May).

At the moment there are eight key fragrances in the unisex Floral Street range.

All scents are based around personalities and they contain and unique blend of ingredients that work well on both males and females.

A year and a half after the brand's launch they're introducing a new scent to the mix called Electric Rhubarb.

It's both fruity and floral at the same time without being overpowering or too 'girly' as some might expect.