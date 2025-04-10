Universal Studios UK: Everything we know about the thrilling new theme park

The huge attraction is set to open in 2031. Picture: Getty/Universal

By Claire Blackmore

Paddington, Minions and James Bond will reportedly appear at Europe's first ever Universal Studios – here's what we know about the UK theme park so far.

Universal Studios is opening its first ever European theme park – and lucky for us, it's in the UK!

The entertainment giant, which currently has attractions in the USA, Japan, Singapore and China, has teamed up with the British government to build an epic new adventure land which is due to start construction next year.

Rumours are already swirling around which famous movie franchises will feature at the entertainment resort, with Paddington, James Bond and Minions on people's radars.

Here, we break down the information that's been released so far, including Universal UK's location, its rides and attractions, plus when the theme park is due to open its doors.

Universal UK will feature rides, attractions, a 500-room hotel, and an entertainment complex. Picture: Universal

Where is Universal Studios UK?

Plans for Universal Studios UK have confirmed the whopping resort will be built in Bedfordshire, approximately 50 miles north of London.

The site currently earmarked for the theme park is situated six miles south of Bedford in a hamlet called Kempston Hardwick.

The former brickworks is a whopping 476-acres, and once developed is expected to attract 8.5 million visitors in its first year.

Universal Studios UK will fall between two rail lines – the Midlands Main Line and Marston Vale Line – and sit in the middle of the A421 and A6.

Universal Studios famously has parks in USA, Japan, Singapore and China. Picture: Getty

What rides and attractions will be at Universal Studios UK?

Universal Studios UK will include rollercoasters, attractions, immersive storytelling zones, a 500-room hotel, and a shopping, dining and entertainment complex.

With details hinting at what ticket-holders can expect from the sprawling theme park, speculation has been brewing around which famous movie franchises are set to appear.

While no official details have yet been released, a source close to the project told the BBC that James Bond, Paddington and Lord of the Rings were among the brands featured in the plans.

Back to the Future, Jurassic Park and Minions are also expected to provide backdrops for themed zones and rides, with the insider claiming that contracts had "been signed".

"At this point it will be little details they tweak, like 'Let's use a different shade of paint on that Lord of the Rings castle'," the source revealed.

A Minions-themed attraction has been included in the plans, a source claimed. Picture: Getty

There's also rumours of a stunt show based on James Bond, thought to be inspired by The Bourne Stuntacular in Florida's Universal Studios.

Lisa Nandy, the government's Culture Secretary, told the BBC the UK-based theme park is an opportunity to show off "great British creations to the world".

She added: "These are things like James Bond, Paddington Bear, these are things like Harry Potter. We've got so much to be proud of."

Although JK Rowling's beloved stories appear in other Universal Studios around the world, it's thought Harry Potter will not play a part in Universal UK as the Hogwarts-themed Warner Bros Studio Tour is less than an hour away in Hertfordshire.

Fans are calling for a Super Nintendo Land at the park. Picture: Getty

When will Universal Studios UK open?

Construction is set to begin next year, with a proposed start date of 2026, however certain planning approvals are still needed for the project to go ahead.

If all goes to plan, Universal UK is set to open its doors in 2031.

Mark Woodbury, chairman and chief executive of Universal Destinations and Experiences, told Sky News from the site in Bedford: "This will soon be one of the great Universal destinations in the world.

"We're super excited about this opportunity and how transformative it will be for the UK, and the rest of Europe for that matter.

"These are long-term projects. We've travelled through many economic cycles, and we see that this is just one of those, and we're looking forward to the future.

"Five years from now, we'll be opening this park, if all things go our way. And we think there'll be a bright future for all."