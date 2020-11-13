You can now buy an upside down Christmas tree

13 November 2020, 11:32 | Updated: 13 November 2020, 11:47

Fancy a quirky Christmas tree this year? Read on...
Fancy a quirky Christmas tree this year? Read on... Picture: Getty/various

Searching for a quirky Christmas tree this year? Look no further...

Christmas will look very different for us all this year, but that doens't mean you can't take part in the age-old tradition of decking out your home in festive decorations.

If you're bored of the same old tree and fancy something different this year, you might want to invest in an 'upside down' version.

Read more: You can now buy a 'Santa Cam' bauble to keep your kids on their best behaviour

They not only look incredible, but are also ideal if you're short on space - as they hang from the ceiling rather than stand on the floor.

While these trees might seem like a new trend, they actually date back to the 19th century, when it wasn't uncommon to decorate hang them outside your home.

Read more: John Lewis release 2020 Christmas advert inspired by the nation's kindness during the pandemic

Christmas Tree World's offering comes complete with built-in lights
Christmas Tree World's offering comes complete with built-in lights. Picture: Christmas Tree World

A number of online stockists sell the trees - Christmas Tree World sells them in a variety of sizes including three ft (£19.99) four ft (£44.99) and five ft (£71.99).

Click here to buy on Christmas Tree World.

Wayfair also sell one for £50.99, which comes complete with fake snow.

Wayfair's tree comes complete with fake snow
Wayfair's tree comes complete with fake snow. Picture: Wayfair

Click here to buy on Wayfair

If you don't have anywhere to hang your tree, Amazon sell one that comes complete with a metal stand - and it'll set you back £140.99.

Amazon's comes with a metal stand
Amazon's comes with a metal stand. Picture: Amazon

Click here to buy on Amazon.

NOW READ:

Martin Lewis issues warning to shoppers who have bought their Christmas presents early

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The Coca-Cola Christmas advert has been released

Coca-Cola Christmas advert 2020: Viewers in tears over heartwarming ad directed by Oscar-winner

TV & Movies

The little boy's reaction to the puppy will melt your heart

Heartwarming moment baby boy reacts to being given a puppy for his birthday
Cold weather is coming to the UK

UK weather: Britain braced for ‘arctic blast’ to bring snow and freezing temperatures

News

You can now buy a Santa Cam to keep your kids on their best behaviour

You can now buy a 'Santa Cam' bauble to keep your kids on their best behaviour
Martin Lewis has explained why early Christmas shoppers could lose money

Martin Lewis issues warning to shoppers who have bought their Christmas presents early

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Giovanna Fletcher wanted to bring in cycling shorts

I'm A Celebrity star Giovanna Fletcher has luxury item banned from camp

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on the former Love Actually child star

The Queen's Gambit star Thomas Brodie-Sangster: age, net worth and girlfriend revealed

Celebrities

The I'm A Celebrity castle looks anything from cosy

First look inside the creepy I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! castle

TV & Movies

Mick Carter is part of an tragic historic abuse storyline in EastEnders

EastEnders Mick Carter storyline spoilers: Is Danny Dyer leaving?

TV & Movies

Everything we know about Emily in Paris season two

Emily in Paris season 2: cast, release date and everything we know so far

TV & Movies