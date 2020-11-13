You can now buy an upside down Christmas tree

Fancy a quirky Christmas tree this year? Read on... Picture: Getty/various

Searching for a quirky Christmas tree this year? Look no further...

Christmas will look very different for us all this year, but that doens't mean you can't take part in the age-old tradition of decking out your home in festive decorations.

If you're bored of the same old tree and fancy something different this year, you might want to invest in an 'upside down' version.

They not only look incredible, but are also ideal if you're short on space - as they hang from the ceiling rather than stand on the floor.

While these trees might seem like a new trend, they actually date back to the 19th century, when it wasn't uncommon to decorate hang them outside your home.

Christmas Tree World's offering comes complete with built-in lights. Picture: Christmas Tree World

A number of online stockists sell the trees - Christmas Tree World sells them in a variety of sizes including three ft (£19.99) four ft (£44.99) and five ft (£71.99).

Click here to buy on Christmas Tree World.

Wayfair also sell one for £50.99, which comes complete with fake snow.

Wayfair's tree comes complete with fake snow. Picture: Wayfair

Click here to buy on Wayfair

If you don't have anywhere to hang your tree, Amazon sell one that comes complete with a metal stand - and it'll set you back £140.99.

Amazon's comes with a metal stand. Picture: Amazon

Click here to buy on Amazon.

