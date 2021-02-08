Valentine's Day 2021: Gift ideas for your boyfriend, husband or best friend for all budgets

8 February 2021, 20:51 | Updated: 8 February 2021, 21:27

We've got some brilliant gift ideas for Valentine's Day
We've got some brilliant gift ideas for Valentine's Day. Picture: Getty
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

If you're stumped for what to buy the man in your life for Valentine's Day, these thoughtful gift ideas might spark your imagination...

Personalised scooter

Get your person a new set of wheels - and maybe a life changing answer!
Get your person a new set of wheels - and maybe a life changing answer! Picture: Micro Scooters

Looking for a fun way to propose - and to scoot down the aisle - then let a personalised Micro Scooter do the talking.

Treat them to a personalised Adult Micro Scooter, ‘Marry Me?’ messaging optional!

Where to buy: Micro-Scooters, £139.95

Sourdough subscription

London foodies can treat their partner to a delicious bread subscription
London foodies can treat their partner to a delicious bread subscription. Picture: Good In Bread

Treat the loaf of your life to a weekly delivery from artisan bakery Good In Bread, or a surprise them with a one-off bundle of freshly baked bread.

Everything is made at the Good In Bread bakery in north London, which means they're only delivering to London postcodes, but hope to expand across the UK soon.

Where to buy: Bundles from £15, 3-month subscription £84, https://wearegoodinbread.com

Pacman game

This will thrill computer game fans
This will thrill computer game fans. Picture: Lost Universe

If your other half has been dropping huge PS5-shaped hints about what he'd like for Valentine's Day, this pocket-size Pacman game should keep him occupied until he's saved up to buy one!

Where to buy: Lost Universe, £35

Beavertown’s ‘Be-aver My Valentine’ beer bundle

This glass will definitely become a favourite
This glass will definitely become a favourite. Picture: Beavertown Brewery

Beer lovers will be thrilled by Beavertown Brewery's special Valentine's gift set, which is a quirky pint glass and three cans of their limited edition Double IPA.

A double helping of their Neck Oil recipe is packed into one can, promising a biscuity light base, pine resin and grapefruit middle, topped with a tantalisingly tangy top note.

Where to buy: Beavertown Brewery, £15

Voodoo Ranger Vooquet

Send six beers and a craft beer fragrance to your favourite ale lover
Send six beers and a craft beer fragrance to your favourite ale lover. Picture: Voodoo Ranger

Voodoo Ranger has Valentine's covered for those who love drinking - and smelling! - of craft beer.

The Vooquet pack contains six Voodoo Ranger Hazy IPAs and one bottle of limited-edition Voulez Vous Voodoo fragrance, which has tropical notes and passionate juicy fruit flavours.

Order this bundle of romance before 12noon on Thursday 11th February to for Valentine's delivery.

Where to buy: Voodoo Ranger, £21

Spinnaker

Warning, buying a watch this gorgeous will mean you have to always be on time
Warning, buying a watch this gorgeous will mean you have to always be on time. Picture: Spinnaker

Spinnaker's Wreck watch is a modern timepiece with a classic feel.

Powered by a Japanese mechanism, it also tells the date and is stylish enough to wear to work or on nights out.

Where to buy: Spinnaker Watches, £250

