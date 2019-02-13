The only step-by-step make-up tutorial you need to look glam this Valentine’s Day

Sian Welby looks sensational in our perfect Valentine's Day glam. Picture: Heart

By Alice Dear

It’s never been so simple to look sexy and glam for Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day is only a day away, and while people scramble to form plans and find their other half's gifts, we’re focusing more about looking glam.

Whether you’re going out with friends or out for date night with your other half on Thursday, we’ve got the only step-by-step make-up tutorial you’ll need.

Make-up artist Sorcha Bloom shows us how simple it is to go from day to night with this gorgeous look – with the stunning Sian Welby as our model:

STEP ONE: Cleanse your skin and apply a light layer of moisturiser to your skin in order to prep for foundation.

STEP TWO: Keep the look sheer by mixing your foundation with moisturiser and apply using a small, dense brush.

STEP THREE: Conceal under the eyes and any other problem areas. Apply some concealer to the eyelids as well to prepare for eyeshadow.

STEP FOUR: Use a tinted brow gel to fill in eyebrows, sweeping up and away from the face.

STEP FIVE: Take a porcelain eyeshadow colour and brush over the whole eyelid with a fluffy brush. Take a dark mauve colour and apply into the socket line to give more depth to the eye.

Go from day to night with this easy Valentine's Day glam. Picture: Heart

STEP SIX: Take a small dome shaped brush with a medium to dark brown eyeshadow and draw a sideways ‘V’ from the lash line into the socket. Apply the same colour along the bottom of the eye, staying close to the lash line.

STEP SEVEN: Use a small angled brush to apply black gel liner to the top lid, finishing with a flick of 45 degrees.

STEP EIGHT: Apply a light bronzer to the cheeks to bring dimension back into the face and pop a little blusher on the apples of the cheeks.

STEP NINE: Apply mascara, followed by a set of half false eyelashes.

STEP TEN: Use a red lip liner to line around the lips before applying your lipstick. Mix the lipstick with a lip balm to make the product easy to apply.