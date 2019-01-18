Celebrate Valentine's Day by naming a COCKROACH after your ex

18 January 2019, 09:53

Does one of these creepy-crawlies remind you of a toxic ex?
Does one of these creepy-crawlies remind you of a toxic ex? Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

Is there someone in your past who makes your skin crawl? This is the perfect opportunity for you to get your own back...

You can now name a cockroach after your EX - just in time for Valentine's Day.

Whether you want to celebrate an ex that was always scuttling away when you shouted at them, a dodgy individual, or just a pervious partner that still makes your skin crawl, this is the perfect outlet for your pent up hurt.

Hemsley Conservation Centre in Kent is charging just £1.50 to name one of six-legged critters - and their name will go up on the wall.

More importantly, your heartache will fund important conservation projects, and help support the other (cuter) animals' needs.

Read more: Kerry Katona warns Gemma Collins: 'Keep away from Brian McFadden!'

A statement from the centre said: "For those that don't quite require revenge, there's another way to make you feel better about getting back at your ex this Valentine's Day.

"We are offering the chance to name a cockroach in honour of your worthless ex-'someone' on this special holiday of love.

"We are highlighting these 'bottom of the barrel' creatures through our 'name a cockroach programme' to raise money for our projects at the zoo."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The asymmetric jeans in all their usual glory....

'Asymmetric jeans' are now a thing... but would YOU wear them?

Fashion

A mum has revealed a genius hack to keep your dishwasher clean and fresh (stock image)

Is your dishwasher as clean as you think? Jaw-dropping hack shows where to find hidden reservoir of black slime
The 'Syn-free' chips will launch in Iceland stores on 21 January

Slimming World release new 'Syn-free' chips with HALF the calories of normal oven chips

Food & Health

Holly Willoughby This Morning outfit today

Holly Willoughby This Morning outfit today: Phillip Schofield’s co-host inundated with compliments in £6 H&M shirt and faux leather Karen Millen skirt

Celebrities