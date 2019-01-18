Celebrate Valentine's Day by naming a COCKROACH after your ex

Does one of these creepy-crawlies remind you of a toxic ex? Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

Is there someone in your past who makes your skin crawl? This is the perfect opportunity for you to get your own back...

You can now name a cockroach after your EX - just in time for Valentine's Day.

Whether you want to celebrate an ex that was always scuttling away when you shouted at them, a dodgy individual, or just a pervious partner that still makes your skin crawl, this is the perfect outlet for your pent up hurt.

Hemsley Conservation Centre in Kent is charging just £1.50 to name one of six-legged critters - and their name will go up on the wall.

More importantly, your heartache will fund important conservation projects, and help support the other (cuter) animals' needs.

A statement from the centre said: "For those that don't quite require revenge, there's another way to make you feel better about getting back at your ex this Valentine's Day.

"We are offering the chance to name a cockroach in honour of your worthless ex-'someone' on this special holiday of love.

"We are highlighting these 'bottom of the barrel' creatures through our 'name a cockroach programme' to raise money for our projects at the zoo."